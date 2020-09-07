California hiker dies as record heat wave fuels massive wildfires

Los Angeles County authorities announced Santa Monica Mountains trails will be closed this long weekend after a woman died hiking during California's record-breaking heat wave, as wildfires continue to ravage much of the state.

What's happening: Red flag warnings were issued across California. The National Weather Service said "very hot and unstable conditions will bring a significant threat of large plume dominated fires." At least two people were severely hurt and 10 others had moderate injuries after becoming trapped by the rapidly growing Creek Fire in the Sierra National Forest Saturday, per AP.

Temperature records were broken or tied across California this weekend — including in Woodland Hills at Pierce College in the San Fernando Valley, which reached 121 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday, the NWS said.

The NWS warned the "critically dry fuels will result in a greater threat of fire ignitions as well as rapid fire growth."

The weather in California is part of a "dangerous heat wave" under way across much of the Western U.S. through Labor Day, the NWS notes, and "critical fire weather conditions are forecast through midweek for portions of the West."

The record temperatures come less than a month after another heat wave saw the thermometer in Death Valley, Southern California, hit 130°F.

Wind warnings were in place for counties including Santa Barbara, Los Angeles and Ventura.

By the numbers: Firefighters have responded to 7,448 incidents this year, with seven fatalities confirmed as blazes burned across 1,848,311 acres destroying or damaging 3,855 structures, according to CalFire.

The big picture: Scores of fires continue to burn across the state, with the LNU Lightning Complex Fire burning across 375,209 acres, which was 91% on Sunday.