3 dead and thousands evacuated as Northern California fires explode

Three people have died in a wildfire in Northern California and tens of thousands were evacuated across the state, as firefighters contended with strong winds and dry conditions that saw blazes explode across the state on Monday.

Driving the news: Shasta County Sheriff Eric Magrini confirmed the deaths occurred as the Zogg Fire spread across 15,000 acres, forcing the evacuation of 1,200 people. More than for 5o,000 people, per AP.

Meanwhile, the Glass Fire in Napa and Sonoma counties, home to California's wine country, merged with two new fires that started Sunday night into Monday, and burned more than 11,000 acres, according to Cal Fire. A least one winery has been charred, per KPIX.

The Glass and Zogg incidents were both 0% contained, Cal Fire reported Monday afternoon.

Red Flag Warnings remained in place over much of Northern California on Monday. The warnings were also in effect in parts of Southern California, due to gusty winds and dry air, "creating critical fire weather conditions," Cal Fire said, adding that similar conditions are expected for the rest of this week.

The big picture: A total of 27 major wildfires with over 18,000 firefighters on the front lines burned across California as of Monday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.