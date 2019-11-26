A wildfire burning north of Santa Barbara, California, has forced at least 6,300 people to evacuate their homes and threatened an estimated 2,400 structures, the AP reports.
What's happening: The Cave Fire was first reported on Monday afternoon in the Los Padres National Forest in Santa Barbara County, and has swelled to 4,100 acres with no containment, per the Santa Barbara County fire spokesman Mike Eliason.
- No homes have been lost and no injuries reported as of Tuesday morning, Eliason tweeted.
What they're saying: The National Weather Service forecasts rain by late Tuesday night, the AP reports. However, that anticipated low pressure system could pose hazards problems such as shifting winds to debris flows, firefighters were told.
The big picture: A deluge on burned slopes east of Santa Barbara in Jan. 2018 resulted in debris flows that devastated the Montecito community, wrecking homes and killing 23 people.
- Last month, a state of emergency was declared in California as a series of wildfires devastated communities both in the northern and southern regions of the state.
- The Southern California Geographic Area Coordination Center warned in a report this month that the state could continue to endure wildfires through December.
Go deeper: In photos: Dramatic scenes from California's wildfires