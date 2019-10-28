In photos: Dramatic scenes from California wildfires

Tens of thousands of people have fled raging wildfires in California as powerful winds and dry conditions make tackling the blazes extremely difficult for firefighters.
The big picture: An estimated 2 million-plus people are expected to be affected by widespread power shutdowns. California's governor has declared a state of emergency as firefighters battle a series of blazes, including a large fire on the west side of Los Angeles and the massive Kincade fire in wine country. Here's what's unfolding, in photos.
The Soda Rock Winery burns during the Kincade fire as flames race through Healdsburg, California. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images Firefighters at the Getty Fire in Brentwood. This wildfire had ravaged 618 acres on the west side of Los Angeles by Monday evening, per the Washington Post. Photo: Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images Firefighters set a backfire along a hillside near PG&E power lines in Healdsburg. Photo: Philip Pacheco/AFP via Getty Images Firefighters arrive at the scene of a burning home in Healdsburg. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images A firefighting air tanker flies over power transmission towers in Geyserville. Photo: Yichuan Cao/NurPhoto via Getty Images Firefighters at the massive Kincade fire in Healdsburg. Photo: Philip Pacheco/AFP via Getty Images Veterinarian Emily Putt walks a horse from a burn during the Kincade fire in Windsor. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images A firefighter walks through a burned property after the Kincade fire tore through Healdsburg. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images Firefighters remove a U.S. flag from a property as flames race into the area in Healdsburg. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images
