In photos: Dramatic scenes from California wildfires

Firefighters discuss how to approach the scene as a home burns near grape vines during the Kincade fire in Healdsburg
Firefighters at the Kincade fire in Healdsburg, California, where flames had engulfed "more than 66,000 acres of wine country" Monday night, the Washington Post notes. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

Tens of thousands of people have fled raging wildfires in California as powerful winds and dry conditions make tackling the blazes extremely difficult for firefighters.

The big picture: An estimated 2 million-plus people are expected to be affected by widespread power shutdowns. California's governor has declared a state of emergency as firefighters battle a series of blazes, including a large fire on the west side of Los Angeles and the massive Kincade fire in wine country. Here's what's unfolding, in photos.

The Soda Rock Winery burns during the Kincade fire as flames race through Healdsburg, California, on Sunday.
The Soda Rock Winery burns during the Kincade fire as flames race through Healdsburg, California. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images
Firefighters battle the Getty Fire in houses on fire in Brentwood, California
Firefighters at the Getty Fire in Brentwood. This wildfire had ravaged 618 acres on the west side of Los Angeles by Monday evening, per the Washington Post. Photo: Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images
Firefighters set a back fire along a hillside near PG&E power lines during firefighting operations to battle the Kincade Fire in Healdsburg
Firefighters set a backfire along a hillside near PG&E power lines in Healdsburg. Photo: Philip Pacheco/AFP via Getty Images
Firemen arrive at the scene of a burning home during the Kincade fire in Healdsburg
Firefighters arrive at the scene of a burning home in Healdsburg. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images
A fire fighting air tanker flies over the power transmission towers, which are engulfed in back fire set by the firefighters in an effort to control the fire in Geyserville
A firefighting air tanker flies over power transmission towers in Geyserville. Photo: Yichuan Cao/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Firefighters battle the Kincade Fire along Chalk Hill Road in Healdsburg
Firefighters at the massive Kincade fire in Healdsburg. Photo: Philip Pacheco/AFP via Getty Images
Dr. Emily Putt walks a horse from a burn during the Kincade Fire on October 27, 2019 in Windsor, California.
Veterinarian Emily Putt walks a horse from a burn during the Kincade fire in Windsor. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
A firefighter walks through a burned property after the Kincade fire tore through Healdsburg
A firefighter walks through a burned property after the Kincade fire tore through Healdsburg. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images
Firefighters remove a US flag from a property as flames race into the area during the Kincade fire in Healdsburg
Firefighters remove a U.S. flag from a property as flames race into the area in Healdsburg. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

Editor's note: This article has been updated with the latest details of the fires and more photos.

