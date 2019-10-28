In photos: Dramatic scenes from California wildfires

Tens of thousands of people have fled raging wildfires in California as powerful winds and dry conditions make tackling the blazes extremely difficult for firefighters.

The big picture: An estimated 2 million-plus people are expected to be affected by widespread power shutdowns. California's governor has declared a state of emergency as firefighters battle a series of blazes, including a large fire on the west side of Los Angeles and the massive Kincade fire in wine country. Here's what's unfolding, in photos.