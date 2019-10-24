California fires multiply as 50,000 evacuate

At least 54,000 acres have burned in California from 14 ongoing fires, the earliest of which sparked in September, the Los Angeles Times reports. Five of those fires started Thursday, and one began Friday.

What's happening: The Kincade fire, which started on Thursday and has already blazed through 21,900 acres — namely in Northern California’s wine country — is currently the largest fire in the state. 50,000 people near the Tick fire in Santa Clarita were ordered to evacuate on Friday and California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in the counties affected by those two fires.