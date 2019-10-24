Stories

California fires multiply as 50,000 evacuate

In this image, a tree and a crumbling structure, both on fire, fall to the ground in the dark
A burning structure collapses during the Kincade fire in Geyserville, California on Oct. 24. Photo: REUTERS/Stephen Lam TPX Images of the Day

At least 54,000 acres have burned in California from 14 ongoing fires, the earliest of which sparked in September, the Los Angeles Times reports. Five of those fires started Thursday, and one began Friday.

What's happening: The Kincade fire, which started on Thursday and has already blazed through 21,900 acres — namely in Northern California’s wine country — is currently the largest fire in the state. 50,000 people near the Tick fire in Santa Clarita were ordered to evacuate on Friday and California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in the counties affected by those two fires.

Where it stands: High offshore winds and extremely dry air — prime conditions for sparks to ignite — are expected to increase in Southern California through Friday, per the Washington Post. Strong winds could persist into the weekend.

The big picture: Last year, California endured its deadliest fire in history, which took 42 lives and burned thousands of homes and businesses across the state.

