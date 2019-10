Driving the news: Parts of the Bay Area, wine country and the Sierra foothills were forecast to face gusts of 60-80 mph, as well as low humidity forecast to sweep across the state. The National Weather Service indicated the wind could bring the most dangerous wildfire conditions since the 2017 wine country fires, which killed 22 people and destroyed much of the city of Santa Rosa.

In Sonoma County, some 50,000 residents were under evacuation orders over the Kincade fire, which the New York Times reports had "consumed 25,955 acres" as it continued to spread after starting on Wednesday. Firefighters had contained 11% of the blaze by Saturday night, per the LA Times.

"Southbound traffic on Highway 101 backed up for miles leaving Healdsburg, where popular boutiques and farm-to-table restaurants were deserted just after noon," the Times reports.

What they're saying: California Gov. Gavin Newsom told a news conference on Saturday, "The next 72 hours is going to be challenging. I could sugar-coat it, but I'm not [going to]."

Michael Lewis, PG&E's senior vice president of Electric Operations, said, "This wind event is forecast to be the most serious weather situation that Northern and Central California has experienced in recent memory."

PG&E's process is expected to occur in stages, effecting nearly 90,000 more customers than originally estimated in the 36 counties.

Background: PG&E, the largest utility in the state, has turned off the electricity twice in recent weeks, aiming to prevent wildfires during high-wind periods and dry spells.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with the latest details on the evacuations and power outages.