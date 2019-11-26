Authorities said heavy snow "downed trees" and caused blackouts in the mountainous are of Northern California, AP notes.

In Sierra Nevada, a snowstorm shut down Interstate 80 "in the mountains west of the Nevada-California line" Tuesday afternoon, so California Highway Patrol workers could clear the road of "multiple spinouts and collisions," AP reports.

High-altitude parts of Colorado and Wyoming saw up to 30 inches of snow by early Tuesday, and the same storm is expected to make its way across Kansas and Nebraska by Tuesday afternoon before heading for the Corn Belt on Tuesday night, per WashPost.

What to expect: The National Weather Service predicts 10-15 inches of snow in the Twin Cities over Tuesday and Wednesday.

High-wind warnings are in effect for parts of New Mexico, the Texas Panhandle and Oklahoma, WashPost notes.

Thunderstorms are expected for Louisiana, Missouri and Illinois on Tuesday, while parts of the Midwest are at risk for overnight tornado activity.

Severe winter storms could impact much of the Mississippi Valley on Tuesday afternoon and into the night, as the Great Lakes region is expected to be bombarded by heavy rain, snow and strong winds by Wednesday, per the NWS.

The weather service forecast a separate developing storm would create the "unprecedented" Pacific "bomb cyclone" for the southern coast of Oregon and northwestern California for Tuesday afternoon into evening — where winds could exceed 80 mph.

Another storm is anticipated to bring California much-needed rain and snow in the state's mountainous areas, where a wildfire is burning.

Forecasters warn of "difficult to impossible travel conditions" across much of northern Arizona for the end of the week, as a storm could dump nearly 2 feet on some areas, per AP.

A chance of snow over the weekend is forecast for parts of New England.

By the numbers: 1.6 million of the anticipated 55 million Thanksgiving travelers have trips of 50 or more miles planned, a 2.9%, increase in travelers from last year. 49.3 million of the total travelers intend to drive.

Be smart: Midday Wednesday is expected to be the "worst travel period nationally," as trips could take four times longer than usual in major metro areas. The overwhelming majority of travelers plan to drive to their holiday destinations, so motorists should expect delays throughout the week and into the weekend.

Go deeper: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons could be grounded due to wind