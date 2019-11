The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade might be without its signature balloons this week as New York City regulations prevent them from flying when winds exceed 23 mph and gusts top 34 mph, CNN reports.

Why it matters: The National Weather Service's forecast shows sustained winds of 22 mph and gusts of 39 mph during the parade, which will force city officials to make a last-minute call on whether or not the 16 balloons can take to the air.