Scoop: Tech tells GOP no coordination on Trump ban

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Major tech platforms told the outgoing GOP chair of the Senate Commerce Committee that there was no coordination behind their decisions to ban former President Trump and severing ties with an app popular with conservatives, per letters obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: Big Tech is a top target of Republican ire as conservatives on Capitol Hill adjust to their new position in the minority.

Details: Twitter banned Trump based on its own analysis and with the involvement of senior executives including CEO Jack Dorsey, and "did not consult with any other platforms in making the decision," it said in a letter to Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.)

  • Google, in its own letter to Wicker, likewise said it did not coordinate with other platforms in suspending Trump's YouTube channel, while Facebook said it applies its own policies and makes independent decisions.

Meanwhile: Apple and Amazon told Wicker they did not coordinate in decisions to pull the plug on Parler.

Flashback: Wicker pressed the companies on their decision-making processes in letters earlier this month.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
39 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Minority Mitch still setting Senate agenda

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Chuck Schumer may be majority leader, yet in many ways, Mitch McConnell is still running the Senate show — and his counterpart is about done with it.

Why it matters: McConnell rolled over Democrats unapologetically, and kept tight control over his fellow Republicans, while in the majority. But he's showing equal skill as minority leader, using political jiujitsu to convert a perceived weakness into strength.

Axios
Updated 42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Health: Pandemic fatigue quantified — Coronavirus could be worsening childhood obesity.
  2. Vaccine: Biden floats prospect of 1.5 million vaccinations a day — Moderna says vaccine appears to protect against new COVID-19 variants.
  3. Politics: Deborah Birx went "on the road" for local COVID efforts to avoid White House censorship — Sanders says Democrats will push coronavirus relief package through with simple majority.
  4. Business: Budweiser skips Super Bowl ads in favor of vaccine education campaign.
  5. World: First U.S. case of COVID-19 variant from Brazil confirmed in Minnesota — Mexican President López Obrador tests positive for coronavirus.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: Google's chief health officer Karen DeSalvo on vaccinating America.
Hans NicholsAlayna Treene
43 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Schumer rattles reconciliation saber

More than an aisle separates Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer, seen in the Senate Chamber after the Capitol siege. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Chuck Schumer is expected to telegraph, as soon as tonight, that he will use his political muscle to pass some of his party’s priorities — like President Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

Why it matters: While the Senate majority leader wants to work with Republicans on key legislation, advisers say, he will make clear that using the simple majority vote inherent in the budget reconciliation process is one of the big sticks at his disposal.

