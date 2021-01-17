Sign up for our daily briefing

GOP plots payback for deplatforming Trump

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Capitol Hill conservatives are gaming out a multi-front war on the tech industry as retribution for deplatforming President Trump and others on the right, congressional sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: When you're in the minority, you figure out who you are as a party. With Republicans now looking up at the Democrats, they're searching for a unifying issue. This is one, at least for now.

What we're hearing: Members are talking anew about breaking up companies, repealing their legal protections and calling their leaders in for testimony. They've been biting their tongues, though, to prevent further damage to their brand after the Capitol siege.

But, but, but: Some are starting to go on the offensive against the companies, at least online and in conservative media.

  • Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), who will lead Republicans on the Senate Commerce Committee, demanded answers by Tuesday from the CEOs of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google and Twitter about their treatment of conservatives.
  • During an appearance on Fox News last week, Wicker said, "It already is bigger than Donald Trump. It amounts to a stifling of free speech."

What they're saying: Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), who became the poster boy for Republican overreach following the election, said Congress should consider breaking up the companies and adopting Trump's call to repeal Section 230.

  • That part of the Communications Decency Act shields platforms from liability over the content their users post.
  • "We’ve known for some time now that the tech monopolies were moving toward shutting down conservative voices. Now they’ve banned or censored multiple conservatives in a matter of days," Hawley told Axios.

Other Republicans agree, although it's unclear what they can do in the congressional minority.

  • "The censorship of President Trump proves just how much power Big Tech has over speech in America," said Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.). "The way forward to rein in Big Tech is to tackle the blatant antitrust offenses and support state efforts to hold these companies accountable."

Yes, but: Complaints about bias only go so far, especially since right-leaning pages perform especially well on Facebook.

  • Democrats and progressives, in particular, are complaining Big Tech has given safe haven to the worst elements of the right, including white supremacists.

Hill damage control: Apple has reached out to GOP offices attempting to explain and justify its suspension of Parler. Facebook also has reached out after banning Trump to discuss conservative claims of censorship, a GOP House aide said.

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook told Fox News if Parler "gets its moderation together," it'll be back on the App Store.
  • For Facebook, the Trump ban is a clear sign the company is well aware of the Democrats' ascendance in Washington, but making amends with conservatives will have to remain a priority as well.

Margaret Harding McGillSara Fischer
Jan 16, 2021 - Technology

Tech scrambles to derail inauguration threats

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Tech companies are sharing more information with law enforcement in a frantic effort to prevent violence around the inauguration, after the government was caught flat-footed by the Capitol siege.

Between the lines: Tech knows it will be held accountable for any further violence that turns out to have been planned online if it doesn't act to stop it.

Kyle Daly
Jan 16, 2021 - Technology

Biden's tech hunger

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

President-elect Biden will preside over a split tech policy — a return to Obama-era normalcy when it comes to getting more people online and a newfound hunger to rein in Silicon Valley giants.

The intrigue: The party has broadly moved left on antitrust — and is angry at tech, besides. Major tech-minded antitrust legislation that could actually pass and get enacted is still a long shot but likelier than it's ever been.

What to watch: Biden, angry at the unchecked online spread of misinformation, has called for an end to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which protects online platforms from lawsuits over content.

  • Full repeal is unlikely. But Democrats on the Hill are already talking about curbing Section 230's reach to impose legal consequences on platforms that fail to block or delete content that incites violence.

Who to watch: Bruce Reed, Biden's deputy chief of staff.

  • Reed, a vocal and enthusiastic critic of Section 230, wants the law to be overhauled or wiped from the books entirely so Congress can start over with a totally different legal regime for online content.
Jonathan SwanZachary Basu
Jan 16, 2021 - Politics & Policy
Off the Rails

Episode 1: A premeditated lie lit the fire

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Beginning on election night 2020 and continuing through his final days in office, Donald Trump unraveled and dragged America with him, to the point that his followers sacked the U.S. Capitol with two weeks left in his term. This Axios series takes you inside the collapse of a president.

Episode 1: Trump’s refusal to believe the election results was premeditated. He had heard about the “red mirage” — the likelihood that early vote counts would tip more Republican than the final tallies — and he decided to exploit it.

"Jared, you call the Murdochs! Jason, you call Sammon and Hemmer!”

