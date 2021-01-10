Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Apple pulls the plug on Parler

Photo: Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Apple said Saturday it has suspended Parler, a social media app that's become popular among conservatives and far-right extremists, from its App Store over issues concerning threats of violence and illegal activity on its platform.

What they're saying: "Parler has not taken adequate measures to address the proliferation of these threats to people’s safety," An Apple spokesperson told Axios in an email.

Why it matters: Parler was widely touted as one of the networks to which President Trump might go after being banned from Twitter and Facebook.

Details: Apple told Parler on Friday it had received several complaints that the app had been used to help plan and facilitate last Wednesday's deadly siege on the Capitol by supporters of Trump.

  • It gave Parler a day to present a plan to better moderate harmful content or else it would be removed from the App Store. Parler will be able to return to the App Store if it comes up with such a plan, Apple said.

Yes, but: That's unlikely to happen. Parler's whole pitch to users is that it promotes free speech and won't crack down on politically objectionable content.

Our thought bubble: Apple’s move follows Google Play suspending Parler without any grace period, so as the app gatekeepers flex substantial power, they’re also keeping an eye on what one another are doing.

Between the lines: Despite being spiked from both major mobile app stores, Parler remains accessible on any mobile or desktop device via its website.

  • Nevertheless, some critics are pressing Amazon, whose AWS unit hosts the Parler platform, to pull support, which would take the network offline until it could find other hosting.

Worth noting: Parler was the No. 1 app in Apple's App Store this weekend prior to the tech giant suspending the service.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Go deeper

Shawna Chen
Jan 9, 2021 - Technology

Apple threatens to remove Parler from app store after deadly Capitol siege

Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Apple on Friday morning demanded that Parler, a social media app favored by conservatives and far-right extremists, submit a “moderation improvement plan” within 24 hours or face removal from the app store, BuzzFeed reports.

Driving the news: In a letter to Parler executives, Apple said it had received several complaints that the app had been used to help plan and facilitate Wednesday's deadly siege on the Capitol by supporters of President Trump.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ashley GoldShawna Chen
Jan 9, 2021 - Technology

Google suspends Parler from app store after deadly Capitol violence

Photos: Getty Images

Google has pulled Parler, a social media app for conservatives and far-right extremists, from its app store for not taking stronger action to remove posts that seek "to incite ongoing violence" in the U.S.

Driving the news: For weeks prior to Wednesday's deadly siege on the Capitol, far-right Trump supporters discussed the idea of a violent protest in D.C. on various social media and chat platforms, including Parler.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara FischerAshley Gold
Jan 9, 2021 - Technology

All the platforms that have banned or restricted Trump so far

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Platforms are rapidly removing Donald Trump’s account or accounts affiliated with pro-Trump violence and conspiracies, like QAnon and #StoptheSteal.

Here is a running list:

Go deeper (5 min. read)Arrow