Apple threatens to remove Parler from app store after deadly Capitol siege

Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Apple on Friday morning demanded that Parler, a social media app favored by conservatives and far-right extremists, submit a “moderation improvement plan” within 24 hours or face removal from the app store, BuzzFeed reports.

Driving the news: In a letter to Parler executives, Apple said it had received several complaints that the app had been used to help plan and facilitate Wednesday's deadly siege on the Capitol by supporters of President Trump.

The big picture: Parler serves as a hub for people suspended from popular social networks like Twitter and Facebook.

  • It’s branded as a free speech alternative and practices looser moderation, allowing posts that include conspiracy theories, threats and hate speech, among other things, to remain on the site.

What they’re saying: Parler “appears to continue to be used to plan and facilitate further illegal and dangerous activities," Apple wrote in its letter to Parler, per BuzzFeed.

  • "Content of this dangerous and harmful nature is not appropriate for the App Store,” it added.
  • “Content that threatens the well being of others or is intended to incite violence or other lawless acts has never been acceptable on the App Store.”
  • Apple did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Parler CEO John Matze wrote on Friday that the company would "not cave to pressure from anti-competitive actors!"

  • "We will and always have enforced our rules against violence and illegal activity,” Matze added.

Go deeper: Twitter bans Trump

Go deeper

Ashley GoldSara Fischer
Jan 7, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Facebook extends Trump ban indefinitely over incitement of violence

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump is banned from posting on his Facebook and Instagram accounts for at least the next two weeks until the transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden is complete, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a post Thursday.

Why it matters: It's an extraordinary step for Facebook to take, given that the company has been one of the slowest to take action against the President's account and has historically prioritized free speech, especially for world leaders.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kyle Daly
Jan 7, 2021 - Technology

The Capitol siege's QAnon roots

Trump supporters outside the Senate chamber. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Wednesday's assault on the U.S. Capitol was an appalling shock to most Americans, but to far-right true believers it was the culmination of a long-unfolding epic.

The big picture: A growing segment of the American far right, radicalized via social media and private online groups, views anyone who bucks President Trump's will as evil. That includes Democrats, the media, celebrities, judges and officeholders — even conservatives, should they cross the president.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Sara FischerIna Fried
Jan 7, 2021 - Technology

Social media platforms muzzle Trump after Capitol melee

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat all took their strongest actions yet to block President Trump after his messages egged on misinformation-fueled mobs storming the Capitol Wednesday.

Yes, but: Many critics say the social media companies bear some responsibility for the day's chaos for not reining in Trump sooner and harder — and the brief suspensions fell short of calls for the networks to permanently ban Trump's account for repeated rule violations.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow