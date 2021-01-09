Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Google suspends Parler from app store after deadly Capitol violence

Photos: Getty Images

Google has pulled Parler, a social media app for conservatives and far-right extremists, from its app store for not taking stronger action to remove posts that seek "to incite ongoing violence" in the U.S.

Driving the news: For weeks prior to Wednesday's deadly siege on the Capitol, far-right Trump supporters discussed the idea of a violent protest in D.C. on various social media and chat platforms, including Parler.

What they're saying: “In order to protect user safety on Google Play, our longstanding policies require that apps displaying user-generated content have moderation policies and enforcement that removes egregious content like posts that incite violence," said José Castañeda, a Google spokesperson.

  • "All developers agree to these terms and we have reminded Parler of this clear policy in recent months," he added.
  • "We recognize that there can be reasonable debate about content policies and that it can be difficult for apps to immediately remove all violative content, but for us to distribute an app through Google Play, we do require that apps implement robust moderation for egregious content."
  • "In light of this ongoing and urgent public safety threat, we are suspending the app's listings from the Play Store until it addresses these issues.”

The big picture: Earlier Friday, Apple sent a letter to Parler executives, demanding the app submit a “moderation improvement plan” within 24 hours or face removal from the app store.

  • Apple and Google run the two biggest app stores and are wielding serious power by restricting Parler, where many right-wing figures have flocked after being banned from Facebook and Twitter.
  • Parler is branded as a free speech alternative and practices looser moderation, allowing posts that include conspiracy theories, threats and hate speech, among other things, to remain on the platform.

Parler CEO John Matze has not commented publicly on Google's move, but did respond to Apple's threats on the app Friday, saying the company would "not cave to pressure from anti-competitive actors!"

Go deeper: Twitter bans Trump

Editor's note: This article has been updated with additional information throughout.

Ashley GoldSara Fischer
Jan 7, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Facebook extends Trump ban indefinitely over incitement of violence

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump is banned from posting on his Facebook and Instagram accounts for at least the next two weeks until the transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden is complete, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a post Thursday.

Why it matters: It's an extraordinary step for Facebook to take, given that the company has been one of the slowest to take action against the President's account and has historically prioritized free speech, especially for world leaders.

Ashley GoldSara Fischer
15 hours ago - Technology

Social media's long march toward banning Trump

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Big Tech companies took swift action to limit President Trump's online reach following Wednesday's riot at the Capitol. Facebook announced his account would be shut down "indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks" and Twitter promised to ban him if he breaks its rules one more time.

Yes, but: The companies had been preparing for this moment for a while.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Reddit bans subreddit group "r/DonaldTrump"

Photo Illustration: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Reddit has banned the subreddit group "r/DonaldTrump," a spokesperson confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: While not an official group or page hosted by the president, it's one of the company's largest political communities dedicated to support for President Trump.

