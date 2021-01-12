Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
World Health Organization chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images
The World Health Organization chief scientist, Soumya Swaminathan, warned Monday herd immunity is unlikely to be achieved this year despite COVID-19 vaccines being rolled out.
The big picture: Mass coronavirus vaccinations are under way in the U.S. and across the world. Moderna said Monday its vaccine would provide immunity against the virus for at least a year. But Swaminathan told a briefing even if immunity "happens in a couple of pockets, in a few countries, it’s not going to protect people across the world in 2021. "It takes time to scale the production of doses," she said.