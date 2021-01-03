Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Israel leads world in coronavirus vaccinations: Over 1M receive doses

A COVID-19 vaccination at the Kupat Holim Meuhedet clinic in Jerusalem. Photo: Menahem Kahanna/AFP via Getty Images

Israel is leading the world in COVID-19 vaccinations, with over 1 million people receiving jabs — a rate of 12.59 doses per 100 people, new data from an Oxford University-run tracking site shows.

Why it matters: As the countries like the U.S. have fallen behind on immunization goals, Israel has given coronavirus doses to over 10% of its population of 9.2 million since it began administering Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine on Dec. 19.

Photo: Our World in Data

The big picture: Israel is on its third national lockdown, with over 3,300 deaths from COVID-19 and 435,000 cases. But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the country "could emerge from the pandemic as early as February" as it delivers doses to some 150,000 people per day, the BBC notes.

  • The country has also struck deals with Moderna and other coronavirus vaccine producers. Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip aren't covered by the rollout, which the Palestinian Authority hasn't officially requested, the Guardian reports.
  • Israeli officials have indicated they may give Palestinians surplus vaccines and the UN-led COVAX initiative plans to distribute doses to the territories.

For the record: The U.S. has administered 4.23 million doses, a rate of 1.28 per 100 people as of Saturday, per the figures from the Oxford-run Our World in Data, which measures single doses of the vaccine that usually requires two jabs.

  • President-elect Joe Biden criticized the Trump administration last week for "falling behind" on its goal of 20 million Americans receiving the coronavirus vaccine by the end of 2020. Trump blamed states for the distribution delays.
  • NIAID director Anthony Fauci expects to see an increase in vaccine momentum this month that will enable health officials to catch up to the projected pace.

Oriana Gonzalez
Updated 2 hours ago - World

India approves first 2 coronavirus vaccines for use

Photo: Debarchan Chatterjee/NurPhoto via Getty Images

India's health regulator announced Sunday that it's granted emergency approval to COVID-19 vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and a locally produced one from Bharat Biotech.

Why it matters: These are the first vaccines to be granted emergency approval in the country, which has the second largest virus outbreak, behind the U.S.

Axios
Updated 14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Future: Here's what Axios' newsletter writers are tracking in 2021
  2. Politics: Biden asks nation for bell ringings, light shows to remember those lost to COVIDMcConnell: "No realistic path to quickly pass" stimulus check increase
  3. Health: California reports first case of new coronavirus variant
  4. Vaccine: WHO lists Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use — Pfizer warns "no data" to show single dose of vaccine offers protection after 21 days — U.S. set to end 2020 with just over 3 million vaccine doses administered
  5. States: Florida becomes third state with COVID-19 variant
  6. Economy: 19.5 million Americans remain on unemployment at end of 2020
  7. Poll: America hopes 2021 will be less terrible
  8. World: The world rings in the new year amid a pandemic — India grants its first COVID-19 vaccine authorization to AstraZeneca
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

New Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi declares "fiscal emergency"

Puerto Rico's new governor, Pedro Pierluisi, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Photo: Alejandro Granadillo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

New Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi declared a "fiscal emergency" and ordered the island's Department of Justice to step up anti-corruption efforts Saturday — hours after being sworn, per Bloomberg.

Why it matters: Puerto Rico has experienced a tumultuous period politically and economically, with three governors in four years and a billion-dollar public debt.

