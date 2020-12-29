Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Fauci: Vaccine numbers below target set for end of December

Anthony Fauci told CNN on Tuesday that Operation Warp Speed will not reach its goal of having 20 million Americans receive the coronavirus vaccine by the end of December.

By the numbers: Only 2.1 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine, with nearly 11.5 million doses distributed as of Monday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • With three days left until the end of the year, the government would need to vaccinate millions of people per day in order to meet the target.

What he's saying: "We certainly are not at the numbers we wanted to be at the end of December," Fauci said.

  • "I believe that as we get into January, we are going to see an increase in the momentum which, I hope, allows us to catch up to the projected pace that we had spoken about a month or two ago when we were talking about the planned rollout of the vaccinations," he continued.
  • "We really want to get those priority people vaccinated so that we can then get to what we call 'open season' for the general population. When you get to the point where you can essentially say anybody and everybody who wants to be vaccinated can be vaccinated, that's when you really turn around the dynamics of the outbreak."

The big picture: In the first week of Pfizer's vaccine distribution, governors reported that they were receiving fewer allocations than expected, even as members of Operation Warp Speed said in early December that they were confident they would be able to distribute enough vaccines to get 20 million people vaccinated.

  • Army Gen. Gustave Perna, the member of Operation Warp Speed responsible for the vaccine distribution, apologized for the "miscommunication" with states over the number of doses they were supposed to receive.
  • President-elect Joe Biden, who will criticize the Trump administration for its missed targets in a speech on Tuesday, has said he has a plan to administer 100 million vaccine shots in his first 100 days.

WHO urges vaccinated travelers to take coronavirus precautions

American soldiers line up to receive the first COVID-19 vaccines at the Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, on Tuesday. Photo: United States Forces Korea via Getty Images

World Health Organization chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan told a virtual briefing Monday people who've been vaccinated for COVID-19 "need to take the same precautions" as those who haven't "till there's a certain level of herd immunity."

Driving the news: Swaminathan was asked whether international travel without quarantine would be possible after mass coronavirus vaccinations. "I don't believe we have the evidence on any of the vaccines to be confident that it's going to prevent people from actually getting the infection and therefore being able to pass it on," she said.

Spain to keep registry of people who refuse coronavirus vaccine

Josefa Perez, 89, on Sunday becomes the first woman to be vaccinated in Spain's Catalonia region, at the Feixa Llarga residence in Barcelona. Photo: Pau Venteo/Europa Press via Getty Images

Spain is creating a registry of people who refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccination and will share this with other European EU member states, the country's Health Minister Salvador Illa told broadcaster La Sexta Monday.

The big picture: Spain become on Monday the fourth European nation to surpass 50,000 deaths from the coronavirus, after the United Kingdom, Italy and France, per Johns Hopkins. It's confirmed nearly 1.9 million cases. Illa said vaccinations are free and not mandatory. Data on those who refuse inoculation won't be publicly disclosed "and it will be done with the utmost respect for data protection," he added.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  Politics: House to vote on increasing stimulus payments to $2,000 per person — How Trump caved on the coronavirus relief bill.
  Travel: TSA screens highest number of travelers since pandemic began.
  Vaccine: EU launches vaccine drive to inoculate 450 million people — Adviser says Biden will invoke Defense Production Act to increase vaccine supply.
  Axios-Ipsos survey: Surviving COVID makes people take it more seriously.
  World: The challenge of 2021: Vaccinating the world — New coronavirus variant reaches Canada, Japan and several EU countries.
