States say federal government cutting COVID-19 vaccine allocations

A sign announcing the beginning of immunizations against COVID-19 at the Pittsburgh VA Medical Center on in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Officials in several states have said the federal government told them to expect fewer doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine next week than originally anticipated.

The big picture: Some 2.9 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were shipped this week as the U.S. started it's largest vaccination campaign in the nation's history. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Wednesday that 2 million more doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 5.9 million doses of the Moderna vaccine could be allocated next week, per CNBC.

  • A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Thursday recommended the approval of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use. The vaccine could get emergency authorization as soon as Friday, per the New York Times.

What they're saying:

  • Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) tweeted Thursday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "has informed us that WA’s vaccine allocation will be cut by 40 percent next week — and that all states are seeing similar cuts."
    • "This is disruptive and frustrating. We need accurate, predictable numbers to plan and ensure on-the-ground success. No explanation was given," Inslee added.
  • Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) said Wednesday that per "the direction of Operation Warp Speed’s General Perna, that estimate was tightened significantly down to 4.3 million doses shipped nationally next week. The following week, originally projected for another 8.8 million, is also now also scheduled to be 4.3 million," NBC 5Chicago reported.
    • “I now no longer believe projections that are put in front of us by the federal government,” Pritzker added. “Having said that, we’re hopeful that they’re accurate."
  • A spokesperson for Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services told Axios that the state is expected to received fewer doses next week than it originally anticipated. "We were not provided an explanation," Lynn Sutfin said in an emailed statement.
  • A spokesperson for Iowa's Department of Public Health said in a statement on Wednesday that the federal government told state officials that Iowa "as well as all other states, will not receive the volume of vaccine initially anticipated."
    • "It appears our allocation may be reduced by as much as 30%, however we are working to gain confirmation and additional details from our federal partners. It will take us some time to work through next steps and adjust our planning," Sarah Ekstrand added.
  • Officials in Maryland also said they were expecting a reduction in the number of doses they were projected to receive, per the Baltimore Sun.
    • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said in a news conference Thursday that his team was still trying to figure out the details of what would be allocated to the state. The federal government "did tell us that while these were projections, every Friday they would give us a confirmation" on what would be shipped the following week.
    • Hogan added that the reductions were not "apparently going to impact our first batches for a week or two."

Neither the CDC nor HHS immediately responded to Axios' request for comment.

  • HHS told The Detroit News that allocations "depend on the amount of vaccine available. Each week, (Operation Warp Speed) will let states know how many doses are available to order against for the coming week."
  • HHS added that reports "that jurisdictions’ allocations are being reduced are incorrect. As was done with the initial shipments of Pfizer vaccine, jurisdictions will receive vaccine at different sites over several days."

Pfizer said in a statement Wednesday that it has millions of doses "sitting in our warehouse but, as of now, we have not received any shipment instructions for additional doses."

  • "We have continuously shared with Operation Warp Speed (OWS) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through weekly meetings every aspect of our production and distribution capabilities. They have visited our facilities, walked the production lines and been updated on our production planning as information has become available," Pfizer added.
  • Pfizer's statement came after Azar told CNBC on Wednesday that the company has to keep the Trump administration at "arms length" on the manufacturing of its vaccine.

Go deeper: Extra doses of Pfizer vaccine could expand U.S. supply

Go deeper

Sam BakerAndrew Witherspoon
14 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus cases hold steady but remain dangerously high

Expand chart
Data: The COVID Tracking Project, state health departments; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The pace of new coronavirus infections leveled off over the past week, but the nationwide caseload is still dangerously high.

The big picture: Throughout the fall, new cases skyrocketed to record levels. It's good news that they're no longer skyrocketing, but holding steady at record or near-record highs is nothing to cheer about.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt tests positive for COVID-19

Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt at the Arlington Memorial Bridge in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 4. Photo: Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, but is "asymptomatic and will continue to work on behalf of the American people while in quarantine," his spokesperson Nicholas Goodwin said in an email.

The big picture: Bernhardt is following CDC guidelines, including identifying close contacts, per a statement. He spent the past two days in meetings with other Trump administration officials and last week attended a portrait unveiling for former secretary Ryan Zinke, along with several GOP senators, reports the Washington Post, which notes that Interior attorney Daniel Jorjani and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service director Aurelia Skipwith also tested positive for the virus last month.

Flashback: Trumpworld coronavirus outbreaks

Neal Rothschild
13 hours ago - Health

Trump states shut out COVID headlines as virus rages

Data: SocialFlow; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

States that voted for President Trump tend to have high coronavirus caseloads compared to how much COVID content they read online, while the opposite is true of states that voted for President-elect Biden, according to exclusive data from social media management platform SocialFlow.

Why it matters: The trend highlights a widespread rejection of coronavirus news and information in states that supported Trump, even in areas where the virus has gotten particularly deadly.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

