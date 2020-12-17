States say federal government cutting COVID-19 vaccine allocations

Officials in several states have said the federal government told them to expect fewer doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine next week than originally anticipated.

The big picture: Some 2.9 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were shipped this week as the U.S. started it's largest vaccination campaign in the nation's history. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Wednesday that 2 million more doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 5.9 million doses of the Moderna vaccine could be allocated next week, per CNBC.

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Thursday recommended the approval of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use. The vaccine could get emergency authorization as soon as Friday, per the New York Times.

What they're saying:

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) tweeted Thursday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention " has informed us that WA’s vaccine allocation will be cut by 40 percent next week — and that all states are seeing similar cuts."

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) said Wednesday that per "the direction of Operation Warp Speed’s General Perna, that estimate was tightened significantly down to 4.3 million doses shipped nationally next week. The following week, originally projected for another 8.8 million, is also now also scheduled to be 4.3 million," NBC 5Chicago reported.

A spokesperson for Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services told Axios that the state is expected to received fewer doses next week than it originally anticipated. "We were not provided an explanation," Lynn Sutfin said in an emailed statement.

Officials in Maryland also said they were expecting a reduction in the number of doses they were projected to receive, per the Baltimore Sun.

also said they were expecting a reduction in the number of doses they were projected to receive, per the Baltimore Sun. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said in a news conference Thursday that his team was still trying to figure out the details of what would be allocated to the state. The federal government "did tell us that while these were projections, every Friday they would give us a confirmation" on what would be shipped the following week.

Hogan added that the reductions were not "apparently going to impact our first batches for a week or two."

Neither the CDC nor HHS immediately responded to Axios' request for comment.

HHS told The Detroit News that allocations "depend on the amount of vaccine available. Each week, (Operation Warp Speed) will let states know how many doses are available to order against for the coming week."

HHS added that reports "that jurisdictions’ allocations are being reduced are incorrect. As was done with the initial shipments of Pfizer vaccine, jurisdictions will receive vaccine at different sites over several days."

Pfizer said in a statement Wednesday that it has millions of doses "sitting in our warehouse but, as of now, we have not received any shipment instructions for additional doses."

"We have continuously shared with Operation Warp Speed (OWS) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through weekly meetings every aspect of our production and distribution capabilities. They have visited our facilities, walked the production lines and been updated on our production planning as information has become available," Pfizer added.

Pfizer's statement came after Azar told CNBC on Wednesday that the company has to keep the Trump administration at "arms length" on the manufacturing of its vaccine.

