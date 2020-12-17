Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

FDA advisory panel endorses Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Photo: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Thursday recommended the approval of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use in a 20-0 vote with one abstention.

Why it matters: This clears the way for the FDA to give the vaccine emergency authorization as soon as Friday, per the New York Times. The backing gives a boost to efforts to ramp up the country's immunization campaign.

  • Moderna's vaccine would be the second to be approved in the U.S., following the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The big picture: The FDA released on Tuesday an analysis of the vaccine, calling it "highly effective" with a 94.1% efficacy rate and finding no dangerous side effects.

  • Though the FDA is not required to follow the advisory panel's advice, it typically does.
  • The U.S. plans to distribute roughly 6 million doses next week, pending the agency’s green-light, per Gen. Gustave Perna, who oversees logistics for Operation Warp Speed.

Go deeper

Sam BakerAndrew Witherspoon
14 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus cases hold steady but remain dangerously high

Expand chart
Data: The COVID Tracking Project, state health departments; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The pace of new coronavirus infections leveled off over the past week, but the nationwide caseload is still dangerously high.

The big picture: Throughout the fall, new cases skyrocketed to record levels. It's good news that they're no longer skyrocketing, but holding steady at record or near-record highs is nothing to cheer about.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
20 hours ago - Health

Army issuing camouflage-print combat face masks for soldiers in 2021

Photo: U.S. Army

The U.S. Army announced in a statement Wednesday it will issue camouflage-print official Combat Cloth Face Coverings to new soldiers in the second quarter of 2021.

The big picture: The Army has largely been providing disposable or reusable, solid color face masks or other cloth coverings to soldiers to prevent against COVID-19, per the statement. 94,644 military members have tested positive for the coronavirus, with 878 hospitalized and 14 losing their lives to the virus, Department of Defense figures show.

Marisa Fernandez
12 hours ago - Health

Study finds nearly 12,000 excess deaths among young adults between March and July

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

There were nearly 12,000 more deaths than expected among young adults between March and July, according to new research published Wednesday in JAMA.

Why it matters: Only 38% of deaths in this age group were attributed directly to COVID-19, which suggests that COVID-19–related mortality may have been under-detected.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow