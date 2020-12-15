FDA review confirms Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective

Incidence of COVID-19 after patients received vaccine or placebo. Via FDA

The Food and Drug Administration released detailed data on Tuesday showing Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is safe and "highly effective" in preventing cases of the virus in adults.

Why it matters: It clears the way for the emergency authorization of a second coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. as soon as this week, making inoculation available to millions more Americans.

The review confirmed Moderna’s claim that the vaccine had a 94.1% efficacy rate in a trial of 30,000 people, with the FDA describing the recommended two-dose regimen as "highly effective" in preventing infection 14 days after the second dose.

The most common side effects included fever, headache, muscle pain, fatigue and joint pain — but none were deemed dangerous, per the agency.

What's next: An FDA advisory panel will meet on Thursday to review the data and vote on whether to recommend emergency authorization.