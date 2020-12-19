Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

General apologizes for "miscommunication" over vaccine shipments

Commander of US Army Material Command Gen. Gustave Perna speaking in the White House in May 2020. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Army Gen. Gustave Perna, the member of Operation Warp Speed responsible for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, apologized on Saturday for the "miscommunication" with states over the number of doses they will receive next week, AP reports.

Why it matters: The general's apology comes after multiple governors said they were told that their states would receive between 25%-40% fewer vaccine doses than originally projected.

What he's saying: “I want to take personal responsibility for the miscommunication,” Perna said, per AP.

  • “I know that’s not done much these days. But I am responsible. ... This is a herculean effort and we are not perfect," Perna added.
  • "I am the one who approved forecast sheets. I’m the one who approved allocations."
  • “There is no problem with the process. There is no problem with the Pfizer vaccine. There is no problem with the Moderna vaccine.”

The big picture: Perna added that the government is on track to distribute about 20 million doses of the newly approved Moderna vaccine and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to states by the first week of January.

  • He said 2.9 million Pfizer-BioNTech doses have already been delivered.

Go deeper: States brace for budget cuts in order to distribute COVID-19 vaccines

Go deeper

Axios
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

FDA authorizes Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Photo: Robin Utrecht/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, one day after it was endorsed by a panel of independent experts.

Why it matters: The authorization of a second coronavirus vaccine, coming exactly one week after the FDA cleared Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine for emergency use, increases vaccine access for millions of Americans and marks another milestone on the country’s path to curbing the pandemic.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: Nearly 1 in 200 Americans was diagnosed with COVID in the last week — Latina activist laments CDC's guidance for Spanish speakers.
  2. Vaccine: FDA authorizes Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use — Lawmakers receive COVID-19 vaccine — Vice President Pence receives COVID-19 vaccine live on television — Biden to publicly receive COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.
  3. States: Governors say federal government is cutting vaccine allocations — Supreme Court denies religious school challenge to Kentucky's restrictions.
  4. Education: Teachers brace for tense, stressful 2021 — College students wrap up a stress-filled COVID fall semester.
  5. World: Austria and Switzerland to impose new COVID-19 restrictions
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
6 hours ago - World

Austria and Switzerland to impose new COVID-19 restrictions

Coronavirus testing in Austria. Photo: ALEX HALADA/AFP via Getty Images

Austria and Switzerland have both announced they will impose lockdown measures as novel coronavirus cases climb in each country.

By the numbers: Austria has more than 337,000 confirmed cases and over 5,200 deaths to date, while Switzerland has seen nearly 404,000 confirmed cases and over 6,500 deaths, per data from Johns Hopkins University.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

You’ve caught up. Now what?

Sign up for Mike Allen’s daily Axios AM and PM newsletters to get smarter, faster on the news that matters.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!