Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine expected to provide immunity for 1 year

Photo: Mario Tama via Getty

Moderna's coronavirus vaccine will provide immunity from the disease for at least one year, the biotech company said Monday per Reuters.

Why it matters: Moderna's vaccine is one of two now authorized for emergency use in the U.S., as coronavirus cases surge past 22.5 million nationally and 90.8 million globally.

The big picture: Moderna expects to deliver around 600 million to 1 billion doses in 2021.

  • The U.S. has purchased a total of 200 million doses from Moderna.
  • The company has signed agreements with several other countries including Japan, Canada and Israel, boosting hope as the number of global cases nears 91 million.
  • The United Kingdom and the EU's European Medicines Agency approved the vaccine this week.

Yes, but: The World Health Organization cautioned on Monday that herd immunity is unlikely this year despite the vaccine rollout in countries around the world.

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

President-elect Joe Biden publicly received his second dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine on Monday in Newark, Delaware.

Why it matters: Biden's effort to bolster public confidence in the vaccine, which has been found by the FDA to be safe and 95% effective, comes after an alarming number of Americans polled in December said they would reject a vaccine.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
6 hours ago - Health

States open coronavirus vaccine "megasites" at stadiums, fairgrounds

Los Angeles is turning its testing site at Dodger Stadium into a vaccination site. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

States across the U.S. are opening stadiums, fairgrounds, convention centers and other large spaces as COVID-19 vaccine "megasites" as they ramp distribution of the shots.

Driving the news: Many states are moving to the next phase of the biggest vaccination drive in history, making vaccines available to new groups, including seniors, teachers, first responders and other essential workers.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Heath: Study shows more evidence of long-term coronavirus symptoms.
  2. Vaccine: States open coronavirus vaccine "megasites" at stadiums, fairgrounds —Biden receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine — Biden's plan to shake up vaccine distribution.
  3. Education: Colleges embrace on-campus classes despite COVID surges.
  4. Cities: Bloomberg to hold contest for cities to address pandemic.
  5. Politics: Capitol physician warns lawmakers may have been exposed to COVID while hiding from pro-Trump mob.
  6. Economy: Labor market recovery halted with few silver linings in sight.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow