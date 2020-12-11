Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

U.S. buys 100 million additional doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

Photo illustration: STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Defense announced on Friday that they will purchase 100 million additional doses of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine candidate.

Why it matters: The purchase will bring the total doses of Moderna's vaccine owned by the federal government to 200 million, HHS said. The vaccine is still awaiting emergency use approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

The big picture: Moderna filed an emergency use authorization application for the vaccine to the FDA in November. The company said the vaccine has an efficacy rate of 94.1%.

  • An FDA advisory panel is scheduled to meet Dec. 17 to review the application.
  • By the end of 2020, it expects to have approximately 20 million vaccine doses available in the U.S, and plans to manufacture 500 million to 1 billion doses globally in 2021, according to a press release.
  • The FDA could make a final decision on Pfizer and BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine as early as Friday. An advisory panel recommended the approval of the vaccine on Thursday.

What they're saying: “Securing another 100 million doses from Moderna by June 2021 further expands our supply of doses across the Operation Warp Speed portfolio of vaccines,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement Friday.

  • “This new federal purchase can give Americans even greater confidence we will have enough supply to vaccinate all Americans who want it by the second quarter of 2021.”

Of note: The government also has the option to acquire up to an additional 300 million doses of Moderna's vaccine.

Go deeper: Gottlieb confirms U.S. government turned down Pfizer offer for more vaccine doses

Go deeper

Oriana Gonzalez
11 hours ago - Health

GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi COVID-19 vaccine delayed until late 2021

Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi announced on Friday that their coronavirus vaccine program would be delayed until late 2021 in order to improve immune response in older adults.

Why it matters: It's a blow to hopes that the U.S. will have an array of vaccines available for distribution by early 2021. The Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed paid the companies $2.1 billion over the summer to cover some manufacturing costs and purchase an initial batch of 100 million doses.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
14 hours ago - Health

Jumping the line for a vaccine will be pretty easy

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

After the first round of coronavirus vaccines is administered, state and local officials largely will not be able to ensure that the rest of the process puts high-risk people first.

Between the lines: Experts have spent months debating the ins and outs of a complex prioritization system for these vaccines, all in the hopes of saving as many lives as possible. But the actual process will likely rely heavily on the honor system.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
10 hours ago - World

AstraZeneca to use Russia’s Sputnik V in COVID-19 vaccine trials

Photo: Donat Sorokin\TASS via Getty Images

AstraZeneca will begin trials to test whether its experimental coronavirus vaccine can be successfully combined with Russia’s Sputnik V shot, the company announced on Friday.

Why it matters: Both AstraZeneca's and Russia's vaccines have raised questions among experts around their separate trials. Russia has not completed advanced studies on the vaccine to ensure whether it is safe and adheres to scientific protocols. AstraZeneca's vaccine is reported to be about 62% effective, but some patients accidentally received a modified dosing regimen during trials.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow