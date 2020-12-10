FDA advisory panel endorses Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for emergency use

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul
Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg
A care home staff receiving a dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech coronavirus vaccine in Belfast on Dec. 9. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Images via Getty Images
A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel recommended the approval of Pfizer and BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use on Thursday in a 17-4 vote that included one abstention.
Why it matters: The FDA is expected to make a final decision on the vaccine within days. If the emergency use authorization is approved, millions of doses will be shipped to vaccinate health care workers and nursing home residents, though the general public is not expected to have access to the vaccine until spring, according to AP.
The big picture: The FDA's vaccine advisory committee released an analysis of the vaccine on Tuesday and found no specific safety concerns by race, age, ethnicity, medical co-morbidities, or a prior COVID infection.
- The United Kingdom approved Pfizer's vaccine last week and began administering doses this week.