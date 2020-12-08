Get the latest market trends in your inbox

FDA review of Pfizer vaccine clears way for emergency authorization

Deputy charge nurse Katie McIntosh administers the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine jabs to clinical nurse manager Fiona Churchill in Edinburgh, Scotland on Dec. 8. Photo: Andrew Milligan/pool/AFP via Getty Images

The FDA's vaccine advisory committee released a detailed analysis on Tuesday finding that Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine appears to meet the safety and efficacy requirements necessary for an emergency use authorization (EUA).

Why it matters: The FDA's initial review suggests that the agency will issue an EUA after its advisory committee meets on Thursday. The publication of the analysis comes the same day that the U.K. began administering its first doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which regulators cleared for emergency use last week.

Details: The FDA found that there are no specific safety concerns from Pfizer's vaccine by race, age, ethnicity, medical co-morbidities, or a prior COVID infection.

  • The most common negative side effects of vaccination were fatigue, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, and fever.
  • Severe adverse reactions only occurred in 0.0% to 4.6% of Pfizer's study participants, and were more frequent after the second dose than the first dose. Adults under 55 experienced less serious side effects.
  • Pfizer's data suggests that the vaccine could help prevent COVID infections following the first dose, but available data did not allow for a firm conclusion, the FDA said.

Of note: Two people in the vaccine group died over the course of the study — one participant with pre-existing atherosclerosis and another participant that went through cardiac arrest after the second dose and died three days later.

The bottom line: The FDA writes that although Pfizer's data shows the vaccine is highly effective against symptomatic COVID-19 patients, data from more people is needed to determine how effective the vaccine is at saving lives.

  • It is also possible that the vaccine's efficacy against asymptomatic infection is lower than its efficacy against against symptomatic infection, per the FDA.
  • Additional testing is needed to see how effective the vaccine is in preventing the transmission of the virus.

What's next: The FDA's advisory committee will meet on Dec. 10 to discuss Pfizer's request for an emergency use authorization and whether further study on the vaccine is needed.

Orion Rummler
18 hours ago - Health

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

A healthcare worker administers a coronavirus swab test on Dec. 6 in Mumbai, India. Photo: Satyabrata Tripathy/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

India is reviewing the COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer and AstraZeneca for emergency use, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: India is home to the Serum Institute, the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world by volume. The country has also reported the most coronavirus cases outside the U.S., and the third-most COVID fatalities globally, per Johns Hopkins University data.

Marisa Fernandez
15 hours ago - Health

Moderna, Pfizer decline WH invitation for COVID-19 "vaccine summit"

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration is hosting a "vaccine summit" on Tuesday that will include President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, pharmacies and logistics companies, but not any vaccine manufacturer representatives.

The big picture: Moderna and Pfizer declined the White House’s invitation, Stat News first reported. But a senior administration official said Monday that the administration ultimately deemed the vaccine manufacturers presence “not appropriate” due to their pending EUA applications.

Rebecca Falconer
10 hours ago - World

U.K. begins world's first Pfizer coronavirus vaccinations

Margaret Keenan (L), who turns 91 next week, at University Hospital in Coventry, England, said Tuesday, "I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against COVID-19, it's the best early birthday present I could wish for." Photo: Jacob King/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

U.K. medical teams began administering Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine doses on Tuesday, with people aged 80 and older the first to be inoculated.

The big picture: The U.K. last week became the first Western nation to give emergency approval for a COVID-19 vaccine. Margaret Keenan, 90, was the world's first person to get a fully tested, clinically authorized COVID-19 vaccine, at a hospital in Coventry, England. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said, "We will look back on today, V-day, as a key moment in our fightback against this terrible disease."

Go deeper: In photos: How the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded in 2020

Editor's note: This article has been updated with details of Keenan's vaccination.