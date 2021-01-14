Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

WHO team arrives in China to investigate pandemic origins

Health workers at a cordoned-off section of the international airport in Wuhan, China, as the World Health Organization team arrives on Thursday. Photo: Nicolas Asfouri/AFP via Getty Images

A World Health Organization team of scientists arrived in Wuhan, China, Thursday ahead of their investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Driving the news: Dominic Dwyer, a virologist based in Sydney who's among the scientists on the visit, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation they don't expect to find a "patient zero." "But we may have a much better indication of whether the virus truly started in Wuhan," he said.

  • "Or did it start somewhere else but was then amplified in Wuhan? Did it come from an animal source and if so, which one? What was the role of laboratories in all of this? I think we'll have a better idea," Dwyer added.

The big picture: The WHO agreed last May to a call from over 110 countries to lead an independent review of the global coronavirus response after China backed the move following clashes with Australia, which first proposed an inquiry.

  • Chinese officials delayed authorization to allow the international team's visit earlier this month — drawing a rare rebuke from World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Flashback: Timeline: The early days of China's coronavirus outbreak and cover-up

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
7 hours ago - Health

Why COVID demands genetic surveillance

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A seemingly more transmissible coronavirus variant is threatening the world — and exposing the U.S.' lackluster genetic surveillance.

Why it matters: A beefed-up program to sequence the genomes of infectious disease pathogens infections could help the U.S. identify dangerous new coronavirus variants — and get the jump on pathogens that could ignite the pandemics of the future.

Axios
Updated 10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Health: What you need to know about the coronavirus variants.
  2. Vaccine: 47% of Americans say vaccinations are moving too slowly.
  3. Politics: How Biden could help speed up vaccinations.
  4. Energy: It's unclear if U.S. oil production will ever go back to normal.
  5. Economy: José Andrés: Restaurant industry survival is key for economic recoveryMillions of Americans find themselves on the front lines — Crises are turning CEOs into wartime leaders.
  6. Sports: Stadiums are being used as vaccine hubs.
  7. Future: The raging trust crisis and its consequences.
Bryan Walsh, author of Future
5 hours ago - Health

The flu season that isn't

Data: CDC; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

Thanks largely to social distancing and mask-wearing — as well as higher uptake of the flu vaccine — influenza deaths this season are almost nonexistent.

Why it matters: The drastic drop in infections of influenza and other circulating respiratory viruses has given the U.S. health care system a welcome respite at a time when COVID-19 is rampaging.

