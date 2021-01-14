WHO team arrives in China to investigate pandemic origins

A World Health Organization team of scientists arrived in Wuhan, China, Thursday ahead of their investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Driving the news: Dominic Dwyer, a virologist based in Sydney who's among the scientists on the visit, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation they don't expect to find a "patient zero." "But we may have a much better indication of whether the virus truly started in Wuhan," he said.

"Or did it start somewhere else but was then amplified in Wuhan? Did it come from an animal source and if so, which one? What was the role of laboratories in all of this? I think we'll have a better idea," Dwyer added.

The big picture: The WHO agreed last May to a call from over 110 countries to lead an independent review of the global coronavirus response after China backed the move following clashes with Australia, which first proposed an inquiry.

Chinese officials delayed authorization to allow the international team's visit earlier this month — drawing a rare rebuke from World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Flashback: Timeline: The early days of China's coronavirus outbreak and cover-up