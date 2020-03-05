42 mins ago - Health

WHO sounds alarm on coronavirus: "This is not a drill"

Justin Green

Photo: A traveler wears a medical mask at Grand Central Station in NYC. Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

China may have at least temporarily beaten back the coronavirus, but the World Health Organization is sounding the alarm for everyone else.

Driving the news: "This is not a drill. ... This is a time for pulling out all the stops," its top official said today. "Countries have been planning for scenarios like this for decades. Now is the time to act on those plans."

  • Right on cue, Congress reached a bipartisan $8 billion deal to provide emergency funding for outbreak response.

Why it matters: There are 17x as many new infections outside China as in it right now, the AP reports.

  • China appears to have slowed the virus thanks to a severe regimen of quarantines and testing.

In Europe and North America, a less severe strategy is unfolding:

  • Italy has closed schools and soccer stadiums. It also asked people to stay 3 feet apart and avoid nursing homes, but that is being widely ignored, the AP reports.
  • Schools have closed in a school district outside Seattle, and hundreds of New Yorkers are in self-quarantine. California, Florida and Washington state have each declared a state of emergency.

Between the lines: March is spring break season for American colleges. Many an administrator is probably dreading the prospect of infected students returning to campus.

  • Meanwhile, parents of American study abroad students are facing surprise costs and the logistical challenges of getting their kids home from affected countries.

The big picture: The economic pain of the coronavirus response seems to be just beginning, with targeted pain for the airline, hospitality, media and events industries.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Axios

Coronavirus updates: U.S. Coast Guard rushes test kits to quarantined cruise ship

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and presumptive cases from the CDC.

The U.S. Coast Guard sent testing kits to a cruise ship quarantined off the coast of California on Thursday as Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency with cases of the novel coronavirus rising.

The big picture: Governments around the world are scrambling to combat the virus. COVID-19 has infected more than 96,000 people in 90 countries and territories, mostly in mainland China, which has seen a slowdown of new infections. The global death toll is nearing 3,300.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 5 mins ago - Health
Sam Baker

Brace yourself for a coronavirus outbreak

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Public-health officials’ warnings about the coronavirus are sounding increasingly urgent, with one top CDC official asking the public yesterday "to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad."

Reality check: Other administration officials, including President Trump himself, were more subdued in their assessments. But underneath those tonal differences, the reality of the coronavirus is the same: It spreads quickly and has already spread to many countries, making it likely to start spreading here, too.

Go deeperArrowFeb 26, 2020 - Health
Marisa Fernandez

Schools face pressure to ramp up safety protocols

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Parents are pressuring their communities for better preparedness, resources and action plans to keep their children safe in schools.

Why it matters: Deadly school shootings in the U.S. have been on the rise, garnering national attention on what schools could be doing better to help students emotionally and physically.

Go deeperArrowMar 4, 2020 - Politics & Policy