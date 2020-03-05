57 mins ago - Health

Coronavirus panic fuels sales for health supplies and canned goods

Marisa Fernandez

Demand for cleaning supplies in-store and online are up. Photo: Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Online sales for health suppliers skyrocketed this past week, with masks and disinfectants seeing triple-digit increases as consumers prepare for their communities to be impacted by the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: Despite the stock market's nervous reflection of economic uncertainty, companies for cleaning, toiletry products and nonperishable foods are faring well amid expectations of social distancing and school closures in the U.S.

What's happening: Revenue sales for common stockpile items have seen a big boost, according to data recorded by Bloomreach from Feb. 23-39:

  • Masks increased by 590%
  • Hand sanitizers by 420%
  • Clorox/Lysol wipes by 184%
  • Canned food by 183%
  • Disinfectants by 178%
  • Bottled/packaged water by 78%
  • Hand soap by 33%
  • Toilet paper and paper towels by 26%

Between the lines: Health officials have advised against regular consumers buying masks, which have seen the highest surge in sales, due to shortage fears for health care workers and sick people who really need them.

Courtenay Brown

The emerging coronavirus economy

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Companies that make products geared toward staying at home — think peanut butter, exercise bikes and telecommunication software — are the unexpected beneficiaries of the evolving coronavirus economy.

Why it matters: There are dour forecasts for the global economy as the coronavirus runs its course. But investors are placing bets on what consumers will need as the fast-spreading outbreak worsens.

10 hours ago - Economy & Business
Orion Rummler

CVS faces shortage of face masks and hand sanitizer as coronavirus fears rise

A shops in Alhambra, California on Feb. 27 Photo: Frederic Brown via Getty Images

As more people are buying out Clorox wipes, sprays and bleach, CVS is handling temporary shortages of hand sanitizer and fitted N95 face masks that began earlier this month, CVS spokesperson Joe Goode told Axios.

Driving the news: Health officials in California, Oregon and Washington announced Friday that four patients are presumed to have the novel coronavirus. Three of them were infected by unknown means, per the CDC, while the fourth case is likely travel related.

Feb 29, 2020 - Health
Marisa Fernandez

Your best defense against coronavirus

Photo: Adrian Greeman/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images

Washing your hands is the best way to protect against the novel coronavirus, according to doctors and health officials, as the virus continues to spread around the globe.

Why it matters: Frequent hand washing can stop germs from spreading in a community, a known preventative for COVID-19 and influenza.

Feb 28, 2020 - Health