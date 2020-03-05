Southwest Airlines CEO compares coronavirus travel declines to post-9/11
Gary Kelly, CEO of Southwest Airlines in Annapolis, Maryland in 2018. Photo: Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images
Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly said on Thursday that the drop in domestic air travel amid the novel coronavirus outbreak "has a 9/11-like feel," CNBC anchor Carl Quintanilla reports.
Driving the news: The spread of COVID-19 could cost airlines up to $113 billion in lost revenue due to declines in air travel this spring and early summer, the International Air Transport Association projected earlier on Thursday.
What they're saying: "We're 97% domestic, so what we're seeing is a drop-off in domestic travel," Kelly added.
- "We could discount prices and it wouldn't do any good .... We are not running dramatic fare sales," he said, according to Reuters' David Shepardson.
