WHO chief warns coronavirus crisis "will not be the last pandemic"

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the WHO headquarters in Geneva. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a video marking the first International Day of Epidemic Preparedness Sunday "history tells us that this will not be the last pandemic, and epidemics are a fact of life."

What he's saying: Tedros said responses to outbreaks had been "dangerously short-sighted," throwing money at the problem without preparing for the next one.

"With investments in public health, supported by an all-of-government, all-of-society, one health approach, we can ensure that our children, and their children inherit a safer. more resilient and more sustainable world."
  • "The pandemic has highlighted the intimate links between the health of humans, animals and planet," the WHO director-general added.
  • "Any efforts to improve human health are doomed unless they address the critical interface between humans and animals, and the existential threat of climate change that's making our earth less habitable."

By the numbers: Almost 332,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 and nearly 19 million have tested positive, per Johns Hopkins.

  • Globally, nearly 1.8 million people have died from the virus and over 80.3 million have tested positive.

The big picture: Several countries have reported cases of a new strain of COVID-19 first detected in England — one of many countries to impose restrictions on citizens in order to curb spiking cases.

EU begins mass roll-out of coronavirus vaccinations

A woman gets the coronavirus vaccine in Nitra, Slovakia, on Saturday, a day ahead of the EU's coordinated vaccination rollout. Photo: Vladimir Simicek/AFP via Getty Images

The European Union began on Sunday a coordinated rollout of coronavirus vaccinations across its 27 member states in a drive to inoculate some 450 million people.

Why it matters: Several European countries have tightened restrictions as cases, deaths and hospitalizations surge. EU countries have recorded at least 16 million COVID-19 cases and 336,000 deaths since the pandemic began, per AP.

The challenge of 2021: Vaccinating the world

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Vaccinating the world will be perhaps the single greatest global challenge of 2021, and that process is now beginning in earnest.

The big picture: If you're reading this in Europe, the U.S. or one of several other wealthy countries, you will probably have access to a vaccine in 2021. But if you're in a lower-income country, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, you could be waiting until 2023.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: TSA screens close to a pre-lockdown high of nearly 1.2 million peopleOne startup's plan to deliver at-home COVID tests — Why Americans will be demanding proof of vaccination.
  2. Vaccine: Scientists suspect compound in allergic reactions to Pfizer vaccine — Fauci acknowledges moving goalposts on herd immunity from COVID-19.
  3. Politics: The record-breaking stimulus.
  4. Axios-Ipsos survey: Surviving COVID makes people take it more seriously.
  5. World: The challenge of 2021: Vaccinating the world —Japan halts foreign arrivals after reporting first case of new coronavirus variant — Chile becomes first South American country to start COVID vaccination.
