Over 1 million people in U.S. have received the COVID-19 vaccine

More than 1 million people in the U.S. have received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine as of Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Why it matters: The U.S. began its largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history last week as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths surged nationwide.

By the numbers:

9,465,725 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have been distributed as of Wednesday.

1,008,025 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been administered.

Of note: The CDC does not yet have data on the number of the Moderna vaccine doses administered. The FDA granted Moderna an emergency use authorization for its vaccine late last week.

The CDC does not yet have data on the number of the Moderna vaccine doses administered. The FDA granted Moderna an emergency use authorization for its vaccine late last week. The U.S. has recorded over 18 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 324,000 deaths as of Wednesday afternoon, per Johns Hopkins University data.

Some 117,777 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday evening, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

The big picture: Health care workers and people living in long-term care facilities, as well as some lawmakers, were the first to receive the vaccine in the U.S.

A CDC advisory board recommended that people over the age of 75 and front-line essential workers be in the next group to receive the vaccine.

Go deeper: U.S. buys another 100 million doses of Pfizer vaccine