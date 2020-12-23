Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Over 1 million people in U.S. have received the COVID-19 vaccine

Photo: Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

More than 1 million people in the U.S. have received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine as of Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Why it matters: The U.S. began its largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history last week as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths surged nationwide.

By the numbers:

  • 9,465,725 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have been distributed as of Wednesday.
  • 1,008,025 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been administered.
  • Of note: The CDC does not yet have data on the number of the Moderna vaccine doses administered. The FDA granted Moderna an emergency use authorization for its vaccine late last week.
  • The U.S. has recorded over 18 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 324,000 deaths as of Wednesday afternoon, per Johns Hopkins University data.
  • Some 117,777 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday evening, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

The big picture: Health care workers and people living in long-term care facilities, as well as some lawmakers, were the first to receive the vaccine in the U.S.

Go deeper: U.S. buys another 100 million doses of Pfizer vaccine

8 hours ago - Health

U.S. buys another 100 million doses of Pfizer vaccine

Pfizer vaccine. Photo: JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration has reached an agreement with Pfizer and BioNTech to purchase 100 million additional doses of their coronavirus vaccine, which will be fully delivered no later July 31, 2021, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: The deal will allow millions more Americans to be vaccinated at zero cost by next fall. Under the terms of the agreement, 70 million of the 100 million doses purchased will be delivered by June 30, 2021.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Felix Salmon, author of Capital
10 hours ago - Health

Why Americans will be demanding proof of vaccination

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

You've received a coronavirus vaccination — but can you prove it? The answer to that question will help determine how the global economy functions for the next few years.

Why it matters: The federal government will probably neither mandate nor encourage digital immunity passports or other proofs of vaccination. But privately-operated digital certificates are already being developed — and U.S. law means that anybody who gets vaccinated here should be able to obtain the proof they need.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Sam Baker
11 hours ago - Health

Axios-Ipsos poll: Surviving COVID makes people take it more seriously

Data: Axios/Ipsos survey; Chart: Axios Visuals

People who have survived a coronavirus infection say the experience made them take the pandemic more seriously, according to an Axios/Ipsos survey— the first to focus exclusively on people who have contracted the virus.

The big picture: A vocal group of White House officials, state officials and conservative pundits have argued for months that the virus simply is not that big a deal for the people who don’t die or become seriously ill. But that’s not how those patients themselves see it.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow