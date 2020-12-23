Get the latest market trends in your inbox

U.S. buys another 100 million doses of Pfizer vaccine

Pfizer vaccine. Photo: JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration has reached an agreement with Pfizer and BioNTech to purchase 100 million additional doses of its coronavirus vaccine, which will be fully delivered no later July 31, 2021, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: The deal will allow millions more Americans to be vaccinated at zero cost by next fall. Under the terms of the agreement, 70 million of the 100 million doses purchased will be delivered by June 30, 2021.

The big picture: 200 million Pfizer doses — enough to vaccinate 100 million Americans — have now been secured, with the deal containing options for the U.S. government to purchase an additional 400 million.

  • Moderna, the only other company whose vaccine has received emergency authorization from the FDA, has agreed to supply the U.S. government with 200 million doses by June 2021.
  • That's the date at which HHS Secretary Alex Azar has said every American who wants a vaccine should be able to receive one.

The state of play: In addition to the 400 million Pfizer and Moderna doses purchased by the U.S. government, Operation Warp Speed has also secured the following amounts for vaccines that are not yet authorized by the FDA ...

  • Johnson & Johnson: 100 million doses
  • AstraZeneca: 100 million doses
  • Novavax: 100 million doses
  • Sanofi/GlaxoSmithKline: 100 million doses

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Dec 22, 2020 - World

Canada's most populous province orders holiday coronavirus lockdown

The Christmas windows at the Hudsons Bay Company encourage people to social distance and wear masks in Toronto. Photo: Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Ontario officials announced Monday a weeks-long shutdown across Canada's most populous province from Boxing Day as the country is hit by spiking COVID-19 cases.

Driving the news: Nonessential businesses including gyms, salons and indoor dining have been shut in the hardest-hit areas of Toronto and the Regional Municipality of Peel for nearly a month. But Ontario Premier Doug Ford told a briefing "COVID is spreading rapidly from high outbreak areas to areas with fewer cases."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Updated Dec 22, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Congress passes massive coronavirus relief and government spending package

Photo: Erin Scott-Pool/Getty Images

The House and Senate passed a $900 billion coronavirus relief bill and a $1.4 trillion government funding measure Monday night after months of gridlock on Capitol Hill.

Why it matters: The bill’s passage comes before many of the existing coronavirus relief measures were set to expire on January 1. It also staves off a government shutdown.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: Biden says our "darkest days" are ahead of us — What we know about the COVID-19 mutation in the U.K.
  2. Vaccine: Fauci, Azar and other top health officials publicly receive Moderna's COVID-19 vaccineBioNTech says it could produce vaccine for COVID-19 variant in 6 weeks if needed.
  3. Politics: Deborah Birx says she will retire Congress passes massive coronavirus relief and government spending package.
  4. Axios-Ipsos survey: Finally, some optimism about COVID.
  5. World: Antarctica reports first coronavirus casesTaiwan reports first coronavirus case in 8 months — EU recommends member states lift blanket ban on travel from U.K. over new virus variant.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

