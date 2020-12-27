Get the latest market trends in your inbox

New coronavirus variant reaches Canada, Japan and several EU countries

A COVID-19 assessment center in Brampton, Ontario, Canada. Photo: Zou Zheng/Xinhua via GettyImages

Cases of a new variant of COVID-19 first detected in England were confirmed by health officials in Canada, Japan and several more European Union countries Saturday.

Why it matters: While there's no evidence the variant is more deadly than the original strain, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement that it could be 70% more transmissible prompted dozens of countries to ban travel from the United Kingdom.

  • The strain, called B.1.1.7, spurred a cases spike that saw tens of millions of people in England and Wales lock down over the holidays.
  • Some officials worry it may have been spreading unnoticed worldwide, as few countries have the kind of sophisticated genomic surveillance that enabled British scientists to find the variant, per the New York Times.

What’s happening: The Public Health Agency of Canada confirmed the first two cases in North America of the new coronavirus strain Saturday evening, in the province of Ontario.

  • The agency noted in a statement that "these two cases did not travel outside of Canada."

Officials in Japan said Saturday the country would close its border to all non-resident foreign nationals from midnight Monday and through Jan. 31 after seven people tested positive for the variant, broadcaster NHK reports.

In Spain, Madrid's regional government announced Saturday that four people had become infected with the variant, according to Al Jazeera.

Sweden's Public Health Agency said Saturday the strain had been detected in a newly returned traveler from the U.K., Reuters notes.

France's health ministry confirmed the first B.1.1.7 case in the country late Friday, per AFP.

For the record: Coronavirus vaccines are starting to be rolled out across North America, European Union countries and nations around the world.

  • European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted Saturday, "Vaccination is the lasting way out of the pandemic."
  • There's no evidence the B.1.1.7 strain can affect the effectiveness of these vaccinations.

Jacob Knutson
Japan halts foreign arrivals after reporting first case of new coronavirus variant

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaking during a press conference in Tokyo on Dec. 25. Photo: Nicolas Datiche/Pool/Getty Images

Japan announced Saturday that it will halt temporarily ban non-resident foreign nationals from entering the country starting on Dec. 28 after it discovered its first case of a new variant of the coronavirus that may be more transmissible, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: The new variant, found in passengers arriving from Britain on Friday, has set off concern in the country as Tokyo struggles with a surge in cases heading into New Year holidays.

Germany, Hungary, Slovakia begin COVID-19 vaccinations ahead of EU rollout

A woman gets the coronavirus vaccine in Nitra, Slovakia. Photo: Vladimir Simicek/AFP via Getty Images

Germany, Hungary and Slovakia gave their first coronavirus vaccine shots Saturday, a day ahead of the rollout of the vaccine in several other European Union countries, AP reports.

Why it matters: The vaccinations come as the first cases of the new variant of the coronavirus, first reported in the United Kingdom, were detected in France and Spain, per The New York Times. Several European countries have also tightened restrictions as cases, deaths and hospitalizations surge.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: TSA screens close to a pre-lockdown high of nearly 1.2 million peopleOne startup's plan to deliver at-home COVID tests — Why Americans will be demanding proof of vaccination.
  2. Vaccine: Scientists suspect compound in allergic reactions to Pfizer vaccine — Fauci acknowledges moving goalposts on herd immunity from COVID-19.
  3. Politics: The record-breaking stimulus.
  4. Axios-Ipsos survey: Surviving COVID makes people take it more seriously.
  5. World: The challenge of 2021: Vaccinating the world —Japan halts foreign arrivals after reporting first case of new coronavirus variant — Chile becomes first South American country to start COVID vaccination.
