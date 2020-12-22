Get the latest market trends in your inbox

EU recommends member states lift blanket ban on travel from U.K.

Lanes for frieght trucks are empty at the entrance to the closed ferry terminal at the Port of Dover in England. Photo: Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images)

The European Commission adopted a recommendation on Tuesday calling on the bloc's 27 member states to lift blanket bans on flights and travel from the U.K. in order to "ensure essential travel and avoid supply chain disruptions," while also discouraging non-essential travel.

Why it matters: A new coronavirus variant in England found to be 70% more transmissible prompted dozens of countries to ban travel from the U.K. this week, in a scene reminiscent of the early days of the pandemic.

  • The closures forced miles of freight trucks to be stuck in lines at the U.K.'s Port of Dover, which sees roughly 10,000 trucks per day and accounts for about 20% of the U.K.'s goods trade.
  • The European Commission recommended that coronavirus testing be required for essential travelers, and that rigorous contact tracing efforts be carried out involving people who traveled to or from the U.K. in the past 14 days.

Between the lines: The recommendation by the Commission is non-binding, but the message being sent by European leadership is clear: lift border closures as soon as possible and restore the flow of goods.

The big picture: The massive disruptions to border flows and supply chains due to the new variant came just days before the U.K. is set to end the Brexit transition period without a free trade agreement with the EU — its largest and closest trading partner.

Marisa Fernandez
18 hours ago - Health

The coronavirus mutation in the U.K.: What you need to know

Moncef Slaoui, chief science adviser for Operation Warp Speed. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Researchers are closely watching whether a newly discovered mutation in the SARS-CoV-2 virus is cause for alarm as parts of Europe limited international travel this week.

Why it matters: Despite the variant appearing to be more transmissible, U.S. officials stressed in a call today that it's no more deadly and the chances it will make vaccines less effective are "extremely low."

Axios
Updated 16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: What we know about the COVID-19 mutation in the U.K. — Why we won't see sweeping mandates for coronavirus vaccines.
  2. Vaccine: Biden receives vaccine on live television.
  3. Congress: Congress releases text of $900 billion coronavirus relief bill — House panel subpoenas HHS and CDC heads over claims of political interference.
  4. Business: 2021 will cement the winners' and losers' brackets created by the pandemic economy.
  5. World: U.K. faces dueling crises as new coronavirus variant shuts down borders ahead of Brexit cliff — Thailand tests tens of thousands after record surge in cases.
Fadel Allassan
Updated 21 hours ago - World

EU grants approval to Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

Photo: JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images

The European Commission on Monday granted market authorization to Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, hours after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended approval.

Why it matters: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that vaccinations will begin in the EU's 27 countries on Dec. 27, 28 and 29. The vaccine has been found to be 95% effective with no serious side effects.

