At least 30 countries, including 17 in the neighboring European Union, have banned flights from the United Kingdom after the British government warned that a new variant of the coronavirus could be up to 70% more transmissible.

Driving the news: U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to hold an emergency meeting of advisers after France announced Sunday that it would close its borders for 48 hours, blocking off ports that account for roughly 20% of the U.K.’s trade in goods, according to AP.

The government has urged people not to travel to the county of Kent, which hosts many of the cross-channel ports used for access to the European continent and sees about 10,000 freight trucks a day through the Dover-Calais crossing.

European Union officials will meet Monday to discuss a coordinated response to the new coronavirus variant, which has been detected in Denmark, Italy and the Netherlands, according to the BBC.

Between the lines: There is thus far no evidence that the new variant of coronavirus is more deadly — only that it appears more transmissible. There is also no evidence that COVID-19 vaccines will be less effective against the new variant.

The discovery of the apparent increase in transmissibility forced Johnson to U-turn on a plan to soften coronavirus restrictions for five days to allow Britons to travel to see family and friends over Christmas.

Just days after Johnson said cancelling Christmas would be "inhuman," the government ordered London and southeast England — where Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the new variant is "getting out of control" — to enter into the strictest form of lockdown.

The big picture: The significant disruptions to travel and trade come less than two weeks before the U.K. ends its Brexit transition period.