U.K. in crisis

Lorries parked on the highway after the Port of Dover was closed and access to the Eurotunnel terminal suspended. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images

At least 30 countries, including 17 in the neighboring European Union, have banned flights from the United Kingdom after the British government warned that a new variant of the coronavirus could be up to 70% more transmissible.

Driving the news: U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to hold an emergency meeting of advisers after France announced Sunday that it would close its borders for 48 hours, blocking off ports that account for roughly 20% of the U.K.’s trade in goods, according to AP.

  • The government has urged people not to travel to the county of Kent, which hosts many of the cross-channel ports used for access to the European continent and sees about 10,000 freight trucks a day through the Dover-Calais crossing.
  • European Union officials will meet Monday to discuss a coordinated response to the new coronavirus variant, which has been detected in Denmark, Italy and the Netherlands, according to the BBC.

Between the lines: There is thus far no evidence that the new variant of coronavirus is more deadly — only that it appears more transmissible. There is also no evidence that COVID-19 vaccines will be less effective against the new variant.

  • The discovery of the apparent increase in transmissibility forced Johnson to U-turn on a plan to soften coronavirus restrictions for five days to allow Britons to travel to see family and friends over Christmas.
  • Just days after Johnson said cancelling Christmas would be "inhuman," the government ordered London and southeast England — where Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the new variant is "getting out of control" — to enter into the strictest form of lockdown.

The big picture: The significant disruptions to travel and trade come less than two weeks before the U.K. ends its Brexit transition period.

  • A no-deal Brexit with the EU, which negotiators now see as "very likely," had already been expected to cause mass chaos at the ports that have now been blocked off due to coronavirus-related border closures.
  • Freight routes between England and France were already heavily congested due to pre-Brexit stockpiling by British companies. Images on Sunday showed trucks backed up for miles.
  • Critics of Johnson's government have demanded that he ask for an extension to the transition period, fearing the dueling crises of a no-deal Brexit and an out-of-control pandemic could be catastrophic for the British economy. Johnson, who was elected on his promise to deliver Brexit, has consistently ruled out an extension.

Fadel Allassan
Updated 11 hours ago - Health

Countries restrict travel from U.K. to curb spread of COVID-19 variant

London's Heathrow Airport. Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Canada on Sunday evening became the latest country to suspend travel from the United Kingdoms after the U.K. and World Health Organization said they'd identified a new variant of COVID-19 in England.

Driving the news: Dutch officials were first to impose the restrictions after they identified at least one case of the same variant in the Netherlands. France, Germany, Italy, the Belgium, Austria, Ireland and Bulgaria have announced similar U.K. travel bans.

Rebecca Falconer
5 hours ago - World

Saudi Arabia suspends all international flights over new coronavirus strain

Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Saudi Arabia has closed its borders and suspended international flights for a week, citing a new variant of COVID-19 first detected in England, per the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

The big picture: Several countries have halted flights from the U.K. as a precaution against this new variant, which British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said "may be up to 70% more transmissible" than the original version. Saudi Arabia has confirmed over 361,000 cases and more than 6,100 deaths from the virus, per Johns Hopkins. It hasn't enacted any restrictions since it began lifting them in May, Bloomberg notes.

Go deeper: U.S. surgeon general: No evidence new COVID strain will affect vaccinations

Orion Rummler
19 hours ago - Health

U.S. surgeon general: No evidence that U.K.'s new COVID-19 strain will affect vaccinations

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Sunday there are "no indications" that a new strain of COVID-19, said to be identified in England, will slow U.S. vaccination efforts.

Driving the news: Italy, Austria, the Netherlands and Belgium have announced plans to restrict travel from the U.K. due to concerns over the new variant, which British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said "may be up to 70% more transmissible" than the original version of the disease.

