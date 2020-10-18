15 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Whitmer slams Trump after "lock her up" chants at rally: "It needs to stop"

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer makes a speech at Beech Woods Recreation Center in Southfield, Michigan, on Friday. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) denounced President Trump Saturday for endangering her with his rhetoric after he responded to "lock her up" chants at a rally in Muskegon, Michigan, by saying "lock 'em all up."

The big picture: Trump criticized Whitmer's handling of the pandemic, urging the rally crowd to get her to "open up your state." Authorities have charged eight people over an alleged plot to raid Michigan's Capitol building and kidnap her. An FBI agent testified last Tuesday there were similar plans targeting Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D).

Oct 16, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Another man charged in alleged plot to kidnap Whitmer

Screenshot from the DNCC’s livestream of the 2020 Democratic National Convention. Photo: Handout/DNCC via Getty Images

A Wisconsin man, Brian Higgins, was charged by Michigan's attorney on Thursday for his alleged involvement in a plot to raid the state's Capitol building and kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), per AP.

The big picture: He becomes the eighth person charged by Michigan. Another six face federal charges for the alleged conspiracy.

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: Senate to vote on GOP stimulus measures next week — Operation Warp Speed leader hasn't spoken with Biden team about vaccine development.
  2. Map: 38 states, D.C. see surge in cases.
  3. Health: Targeted lockdowns are the new way to control the coronavirus — Black Americans are more skeptical of a vaccine.
  4. States: N.Y. deploys "micro-cluster strategy" to target coronavirus "block by block"
  5. Business: The industries that won't recover without a vaccine.
  6. World: T 11 members of Vatican's Swiss Guard test positive for COVID-19.
1 hour ago - World

Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to "humanitarian ceasefire" in Nagorno-Karabakh

Women embrace as they examine the ruins of a residential house destroyed in a shelling attack in Nagorno-Karabakh. Photo: Sergei Bobylev\TASS via Getty Images

Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a new "humanitarian ceasefire" in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh on Saturday, the two countries announced in identical statements.

Details: The truce began at midnight local time (4 p.m. ET), hours after the two countries accused each other of violating a week-old, Russian-brokered humanitarian truce, which was intended to allow the two sides to exchange prisoners and recover bodies.

