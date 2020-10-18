Whitmer slams Trump after "lock her up" chants at rally: "It needs to stop"

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) denounced President Trump Saturday for endangering her with his rhetoric after he responded to "lock her up" chants at a rally in Muskegon, Michigan, by saying "lock 'em all up."

The big picture: Trump criticized Whitmer's handling of the pandemic, urging the rally crowd to get her to "open up your state." Authorities have charged eight people over an alleged plot to raid Michigan's Capitol building and kidnap her. An FBI agent testified last Tuesday there were similar plans targeting Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D).

Go deeper: Trump blasts Gov. Whitmer after news she was target of terror plot