A Wisconsin man, Brian Higgins, was charged by Michigan's attorney on Thursday for his alleged involvement in a plot to raid the state's Capitol building and kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), per AP.

The big picture: He becomes the eighth person charged by Michigan. Another six face federal charges for the alleged conspiracy.

Higgins faces charges of providing material support for the plan to kidnap Whitmer from her vacation home.

He allegedly provided night-vision goggles and used a digital dash camera in his vehicle to surveil Whitmer's home.

He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

The state of play: The charges come after an FBI agent testified in court this week that there were similar plans to target Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D).