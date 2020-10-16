Screenshot from the DNCC’s livestream of the 2020 Democratic National Convention. Photo: Handout/DNCC via Getty Images
A Wisconsin man, Brian Higgins, was charged by Michigan's attorney on Thursday for his alleged involvement in a plot to raid the state's Capitol building and kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), per AP.
The big picture: He becomes the eighth person charged by Michigan. Another six face federal charges for the alleged conspiracy.
- Higgins faces charges of providing material support for the plan to kidnap Whitmer from her vacation home.
- He allegedly provided night-vision goggles and used a digital dash camera in his vehicle to surveil Whitmer's home.
- He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.
The state of play: The charges come after an FBI agent testified in court this week that there were similar plans to target Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D).