Another man charged in alleged plot to kidnap Whitmer

Screenshot from the DNCC’s livestream of the 2020 Democratic National Convention. Photo: Handout/DNCC via Getty Images

A Wisconsin man, Brian Higgins, was charged by Michigan's attorney on Thursday for his alleged involvement in a plot to raid the state's Capitol building and kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), per AP.

The big picture: He becomes the eighth person charged by Michigan. Another six face federal charges for the alleged conspiracy.

  • Higgins faces charges of providing material support for the plan to kidnap Whitmer from her vacation home.
  • He allegedly provided night-vision goggles and used a digital dash camera in his vehicle to surveil Whitmer's home.
  • He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

The state of play: The charges come after an FBI agent testified in court this week that there were similar plans to target Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D).

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: Operation Warp Speed leader hasn't spoken with Biden team about vaccine development.
  2. Map: 38 states, D.C. see surge in cases.
  3. Health: Black Americans are more skeptical of a vaccine.
  4. Business: Employment gains are reversing course.
  5. Education: How colleges have learned to combat the coronavirus
  6. World: The second wave strikes a fractured U.K.
Operation Warp Speed's Moncef Slaoui on the new vaccine timeline

Pfizer today said it won't apply for an emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine until late November, all but guaranteeing that the FDA won't be asked to consider approval until after the election.

Axios Re:Cap goes deeper with Moncef Slaoui, the White House's top scientific advisor to Operation Warp Speed, the public-private partnership created to get a coronavirus vaccine deployed and developed.

Jonathan Swan
Scoop: Trump's advisers brace for loss, point fingers

Stepien stands behind Trump on Air Force One Aug. 28. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Three senior Trump advisers who recently talked to campaign manager Bill Stepien walked away believing he thinks they will lose.

The big picture: The Trump campaign is filled with internal blaming and pre-spinning of a potential loss, accelerating a dire mood that's driven by a daily barrage of bleak headlines, campaign and White House officials tell me.

