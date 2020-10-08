45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

6 people charged in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Photo: Brittany Greeson for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Six people have been charged in an alleged plot to violently overthrow the government and kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to an FBI affidavit unsealed Thursday.

The big picture: Whitmer has been heavily criticized by some right-wing groups for implementing strict coronavirus restrictions. In April, hundreds of protesters, including armed members of local militias, stormed the Michigan Capitol in protest of Whitmer's stay-at-home order.

  • President Trump faced some criticism for encouraging the protests and calling on Whitmer to "give a little," tweeting at one point: "LIBERATE MICHIGAN."
  • Violence by militia groups has become a growing concern in the past months. The details of the alleged plot revealed on Thursday shed more light on how people with extremist ideologies are organizing themselves.

The men charged were named as Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta.

Driving the news: The FBI started tracking the conspiracy in early 2020 via social media channels through which individuals were plotting the violent overthrow of state governments and law enforcement. The FBI had an inside source at a meeting held in June.

  • “The group talked about creating a society that followed the U.S. Bill of Rights and where they could be self-sufficient,” the source stated. “They discussed different ways of achieving this goal from peaceful endeavors to violent actions."
  • "At one point, several members talked about state governments they believed were violating the U.S. Constitution, including the government of Michigan and Governor Gretchen Whitmer." Members of the group reached out to a Michigan-based militia group as part of a recruitment effort.
  • The FBI was already tracking the militia in March because members were trying to acquire the addresses of local law enforcement officers, the FBI agent wrote.

In August and September, members of the group staked out Whitmer's vacation home and discussed kidnapping or killing her.

  • During the surveillance operation, Fox commented, “She fucking goddamn loves the power she has right now” and that “she has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now.”
  • Croft stated, “All good things must come to an end,” to which Fox responded: “I can see several states takin’ their fuckin’ tyrants. Everybody takes their tyrants.”

The state of play: In recent weeks, the Michigan governor's residence received security upgrades, including a new perimeter fence.

  • "As a matter of practice, we’re constantly reviewing security protocols and adjusting as needed," said Shanon Banner, spokeswoman for the Michigan State Police.
  • "We don’t comment on specific threats against the governor nor do we provide information about security measures."

What to watch: Whitmer plans to hold a press conference to address the thwarted operation at 3 p.m. ET.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Read the criminal complaint.

Kate Nocera
Updated 8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden balks at Trumpless town hall debate

Photo by Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images; Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

After President Trump announced he would not participate in a virtual debate next week, Joe Biden's campaign released a statement Thursday that the former vice president would instead "find an appropriate place to take questions from voters directly."

The state of play: The Commission on Presidential Debates announced the town hall would be entirely virtual "for the health and safety of all involved" as Trump continues to recover from coronavirus.

Axios
Updated 46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 p.m. ET: 36,265,982 — Total deaths: 1,057,505 — Total recoveries: 25,283,401Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 p.m. ET: 7,560,010 — Total deaths: 212,103 — Total recoveries: 2,999,895 — Total tests: 111,077,086Map.
  3. Congress: Pelosi rules out standalone airline bill without comprehensive relief package.
  4. Trump: Report: Trump required Walter Reed staff to sign NDAsMeadows hosted daughter's 70-person wedding during May lockdown in Atlanta.
  5. Health: Infections rise in 23 states and D.C.Science is winning over politics on vaccines.
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
1 hour ago - Technology

Facebook removes inauthentic campaign linked to Turning Point USA

Charlie Kirk, founder and executive director of Turning Point USA, speaks at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum on May 8, 2018. Photo: Justin Sullivan via Getty Images

Facebook said Thursday that it took down a coordinated inauthentic behavior campaign that was being run by Rally Forge LLC, a U.S. marketing firm working on behalf of pro-Trump student organization Turning Point USA and Inclusive Conservation Group, an organization that appeared to be focused on trophy hunting in Africa.

Why it matters: It's the most recent example of Facebook taking action on a group linked to fringe conservatives or conservative ideology for spreading misinformation or attempting to persuade public debate with fake accounts.

