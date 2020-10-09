Trump blasts Gov. Whitmer after news she was target of terror plot

President Trump on Thursday criticized Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a series of tweets, and then an appearance on Fox News, after it was revealed the FBI thwarted an alleged plot to kidnap her and violently overthrow the state government.

Why it matters: Trump's tweets comes after Whitmer attacked President Trump for his positions on extremist groups in a speech earlier Thursday. The governor said extremists heard Trump's refusal at a debate last month to explicitly condemn white supremacist groups "not as a rebuke, but as rallying cry, as a call to action."

What he's saying: "Governor Whitmer of Michigan has done a terrible job. She locked down her state for everyone, except her husband’s boating activities. The Federal Government provided tremendous help to the Great People of Michigan. My Justice Department and Federal Law Enforcement announced..."

"...today that they foiled a dangerous plot against the Governor of Michigan. Rather than say thank you, she calls me a White Supremacist—while Biden and Democrats refuse to condemn Antifa, Anarchists, Looters and Mobs that burn down Democrat run cities...

"...I do not tolerate ANY extreme violence. Defending ALL Americans, even those who oppose and attack me, is what I will always do as your President! Governor Whitmer—open up your state, open up your schools, and open up your churches!"

The bottom line: Whitmer thanked law enforcement in her press conference on Thursday.