1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Whitmer: It's "outrageous" for McConnell to suggest states declare bankruptcy

Orion Rummler

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday that it is not an option for her state to declare bankruptcy as a result of the coronavirus crisis, shooting down Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) suggestion that states could do so as "incredibly dangerous."

The big picture: As Democrats and Republicans prepare to begin negotiations over the phase 4 coronavirus relief bill, McConnell said last week that Congress should hit the "pause" button over providing funding to state governments. His office then referred to the idea as a "blue state bailout" in press releases.

  • New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) tore into McConnell for his comments on Thursday, calling the bankruptcy suggestion “one of the really dumb ideas of all time.”
  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), meanwhile, said on ABC's "This Week" that he had received assurances from the president and vice president about states receiving funding and that there was already bipartisan legislation in the Senate.

What she's saying: "The fact of the matter is that for Sen. McConnell to suggest that is incredibly dangerous and I don't think that the vast majority of governors in this country, Republican and Democratic, would agree with him," Whitmer said.

  • "He's wrong, and we need Congress to step up and help states. It's because of this global pandemic that we are all having to make tough decisions. We need the federal government to have our backs," she added.

Go deeper: Hogan dismisses McConnell's "blue state bailout" claim as "complete nonsense"

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The novel coronavirus has now infected almost 2.9 million people and killed over 200,000, Johns Hopkins data shows.

By the numbers: More than 817,000 people have recovered from COVID-19. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 939,000 from 5.1 million tests), followed by Spain (more than 223,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 10 hours ago - Health
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The pandemic is a long way from over, and its impact on our daily lives, information ecosystem, politics, cities and health care will last even longer.

The big picture: The novel coronavirus has infected more than 939,000 people and killed over 54,000 in the U.S., Johns Hopkins data shows. More than 105,000 Americans have recovered from the virus as of Sunday.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 3 mins ago - Health
Orion RummlerRebecca Falconer

In photos: Groups protest coronavirus lockdowns across the U.S.

Protestors outside the Louisiana Governor's Mansion on April 25 in Baton Rouge. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Protesters gathered in Florida, Louisiana and Texas on Saturday against stay-at-home orders designed to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus, following a week of similar demonstrations across the country.

Why it matters: Leading coronavirus modeling shows the country's collective sacrifice of an economic shutdown — which has resulted in over 26 million jobless claims — has likely prevented hundreds of thousands of deaths, serving as a sign that social distancing is working.

Go deeper (1.5 min. read)ArrowUpdated 15 hours ago - Health