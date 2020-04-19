8 mins ago - Health

Battle lines drawn over next stimulus bill

Alayna Treene

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Now that the interim coronavirus funding bill is approaching the finish line, a heated debate over a much bigger phase 4 rescue package has picked back up, according to conversations with multiple House and Senate aides.

The big picture: At the forefront of the discussion is filling what Democrats see as the gaps in the interim bill — the biggest being more money for the states. Sens. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) proposed a $500 billion fund Sunday night for state and local governments to be included in the next stimulus bill.


What they're saying: The interim bill "is only gonna cover a very short list of discrete things, so there's more work," a House Democratic aide told Axios.

  • "The second biggest microphone in the country right now after Donald Trump is the governors. And the governors are asking for more state and local funding. So it puts Trump and the Republicans in a difficult place when you've got bipartisan pressure to support this," a senior Democratic aide said.

But Trump administration officials think a broader stimulus deal is weeks, if not months, away — and some say these types of programs might not be needed by then if state economies are opened up again.

  • "I would put the skids on [phase 4 talks] because right now we've provided what we need to. We're replenishing the funds that need to be replenished, as of Monday," a senior White House official told Axios.
  • "The ink isn't even dry on these other packages, and the money isn't even out the door yet. Let's focus on these current programs first," a Trump administration official said. "Plus, we're already seeing some states open back up. This is premature."

The bottom line: The earliest a phase 4 bill could be passed is May 4, when the House and Senate are slated to return to the Hill.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The coronavirus has infected more than 2.3 million people and killed over 163,000 worldwide, per Johns Hopkins. More than 602,000 people had recovered from the virus by early Sunday. The U.S. has reported the most cases (more than 735,000 from 3.7 million tests), followed by Spain (more than 195,000).

Driving the news: Thousands of Israelis stood six feet apart in Tel Aviv's Rabin Square on Sunday to protest what they consider the erosion of democracy under the coronavirus-era government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Ursula Perano

Governors contradict Trump's claims that states have testing capacity to reopen

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that President Trump is "delusional" for suggesting there's enough coronavirus testing capacity for states to reopen, echoing the concerns of a number of governors who have called for a national testing strategy.

Why it matters: Public health experts say that testing must be doubled or even tripled from current levels in order to allow for a safe, partial reopening of the U.S. economy. Trump is pushing to have some states partially reopen by May 1.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. neared 750,000 on Sunday, while total deaths surged past 40,000.

Driving the news: Bipartisan governors disputed President Trump's claims that states have the coronavirus testing capacity necessary to reopen parts of their economy. Some governors also condemned his calls on Twitter to "liberate" Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia from social distancing restrictions.

