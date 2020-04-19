16 mins ago - Health

Congress, White House near deal on Paycheck Protection Program

Zachary Basu

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Lawmakers on both sides of Pennsylvania Avenue could reach a deal by the end of Sunday night on a new coronavirus spending package that will deliver billions more of emergency funding for small businesses, hospitals and testing.

Driving the news: The bill is expected to include at least $300 billion more for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) that dried up this week, up from Republicans' original ask of $250 billion.

  • The White House has also agreed to include some of Democrats' demands, including $75 billion for hospitals, $50 billion for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, and $25 billion to expand coronavirus testing.

Democrats still want another $150 billion for state and local governments, but during a conference call with President Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Sunday afternoon, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told Senate Republicans that that money would not be in the package, per a Senate Republican leadership aide.

  • The thinking among some Trump administration officials is that many states should be reopening their governments soon and that additional funding could deter them from doing so.
  • There are also smaller details within the bill that still need to be hammered out, two senior Democratic aides said, including specifics on how the money will be spent and who has access to the funding.

Mnuchin says he thinks the final bill could be signed into law on Wednesday.

  • "I'm hopeful that we can reach an agreement, that the Senate can pass this tomorrow and that the House can take it up on Tuesday," Mnuchin told Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union" earlier today.
  • Democrats involved in the negotiations are more skeptical, saying they're hopeful a deal will be struck either tonight or tomorrow and that they expect it to pass both chambers by the end of the week.
  • House Democrats don't expect to vote until Wednesday at the earliest.

Behind the scenes: Mnuchin and his staff have been in intense negotiations with aides to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi all weekend, and those talks will continue late into the night, according to three sources involved in the negotiations.

  • White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has joined those calls on occasion.
  • House and Senate Republicans have so far played a more outside role in the talks, instead relaying to Mnuchin and his team what they will and will not support.

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson

Mnuchin says deal could be struck on PPP as early as Sunday

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on CNN's "State of the Union" that the White House and Congress may reach an agreement on supplemental funding for the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses later on Sunday.

Why it matters: The $349 billion program ran out of money last week, just two weeks after it launched, putting many small businesses in danger of closing for good and threatening a swift economic recovery when the virus passes.

Go deeperArrow9 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The coronavirus has infected more than 2.3 million people and killed over 163,000 worldwide, per Johns Hopkins. More than 602,000 people had recovered from the virus by early Sunday. The U.S. has reported the most cases (more than 735,000 from 3.7 million tests), followed by Spain (more than 195,000).

Driving the news: Thousands of Israelis stood six feet apart in Tel Aviv's Rabin Square on Sunday to protest what they consider the erosion of democracy under the coronavirus-era government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 2 hours ago - Health
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. neared 750,000 on Sunday, while total deaths surged past 40,000.

Driving the news: Bipartisan governors disputed President Trump's claims that states have the coronavirus testing capacity necessary to reopen parts of their economy. Some governors also condemned his calls on Twitter to "liberate" Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia from social distancing restrictions.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 3 hours ago - Health