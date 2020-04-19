2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Bipartisan senators propose $500 billion for states in next coronavirus bill

Ursula Perano

Sen. Bill Cassidy. Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Sens. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) on Sunday proposed a $500 billion fund for state and local governments to be included Congress' next coronavirus rescue package.

Why it matters: The $2 trillion stimulus bill passed by Congress last month provided direct payments to Americans and relief for small businesses, but did not include funds specifically intended to kickstart state economies that have been wiped out by the pandemic.

  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), the respective chairman and vice chairman of the National Governors' Association, have been vocal in demanding that Congress allocate money for states.
  • Cuomo last week accused lawmakers of engaging in "pork-barrel politics" and failing to address state budget shortfalls.

How it works: The senators' proposal would divide the funds into three tranches, according to Bloomberg.

  • The first tranche would be allocated proportionally based on states' percentage of the total U.S. population, with all states and D.C. set to receive at least $1.25 billion. Cities and counties with populations above 50,000 would also be eligible for specific aid.
  • The second tranche would be allocated based on the state's share of the total number of U.S. infections.
  • The third would be based on the state's loss of revenue resulting from shutdowns and stay-at-home orders.

What they're saying: Menendez said in a statement, "The proverbial house is on fire and we need to focus the water on the hot spots, because if we don’t put the flames out, they will only jump until the entire block is up in smoke."

  • Cassidy said: "Senator Menendez’s state and mine were hit hard by the Covid-19 epidemic ... We worked hard to make sure state and local governments can maintain essential services necessary for employees and employers to survive. We must protect Americans’ financial future."

Worth noting: Democrats have sought to include funds for state and local governments in a supplemental bill that would add money to the Paycheck Protection Program. Negotiations are still ongoing, but comments from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Sunday signal that the money for states will not be in the final bill.

Go deeper: The next economic crisis will hit states and cities

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The coronavirus has infected more than 2.3 million people and killed over 163,000 worldwide, per Johns Hopkins. More than 602,000 people had recovered from the virus by early Sunday. The U.S. has reported the most cases (more than 735,000 from 3.7 million tests), followed by Spain (more than 195,000).

Driving the news: Thousands of Israelis stood six feet apart in Tel Aviv's Rabin Square on Sunday to protest what they consider the erosion of democracy under the coronavirus-era government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 2 hours ago - Health
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. neared 750,000 on Sunday, while total deaths surged past 40,000.

Driving the news: Bipartisan governors disputed President Trump's claims that states have the coronavirus testing capacity necessary to reopen parts of their economy. Some governors also condemned his calls on Twitter to "liberate" Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia from social distancing restrictions.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 3 hours ago - Health
Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. ET: 2,382,064 — Total deaths: 165,636 — Total recoveries — 611,791Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. ET: 746,379 — Total deaths: 41,379 — Total recoveries— 67,096 — Total tested: 3,723,634Map.
  3. Administration latest: Mnuchin says deal on small business relief program could come as soon as today.
  4. States latest: Governors express confusion, frustration at Trump's call to "liberate" states in defiance of stay-at-home orders — Some say testing capacity is not where it needs to be to reopen states.
  5. Public health latest: Americans gather to protest social distancing — Parents' stress level spikes — Worries mount over decline in reports of child abuse
  6. World latest: Thousands of Israelis gather to protest government while social distancing in public — Massive U.K. investigation finds Boris Johnson skipped virus briefings, ignored warnings from scientists
  7. Business latest: Neiman Marcus set to file for bankruptcy — The biggest obstacle to reopening the economy is a lack of visibility.
  8. 1 sports thing: NBA players will see their checks reduced by 25% starting May 15.
  9. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  10. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Keep ReadingArrowUpdated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy