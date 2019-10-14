White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham tweeted on Monday that President Trump has not yet seen the violent fake video played at an event for his supporters, but that he "strongly condemns" it. Trump himself has not tweeted about the video or issued a statement.
Background: The video, first reported by the New York Times, is an edited clip from the film "Kingsman: The Secret Service," that shows Trump stabbing and shooting media outlets and political opponents in the "Church of Fake News." The group that put on the event, American Priority, confirmed to the Times that the video was shown at a conference at the Trump National Doral resort in Miami.
"Content was submitted by third parties and was not associated with or endorsed by the conference in any official capacity ... American Priority rejects all political violence and aims to promote a healthy dialogue about the preservation of free speech."
The big picture: Trump has previously been accused of inciting violence against the media by labeling them the "enemy of the people" and using other divisive rhetoric. Trump supporter Cesar Sayoc was sentenced to 20 years in prison in August for mailing 16 pipe bombs to several of the president's perceived political opponents, including CNN.
Jonathan Karl, president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, also condemned the video last night after it received widespread online attention from journalists and political commentators:
"The WHCA is horrified by a video reportedly shown over the weekend at a political conference organized by the President's supporters at the Trump National Doral in Miami. All Americans should condemn this depiction of violence directed toward journalists and the President’s political opponents. We have previously told the President his rhetoric could incite violence. Now we call on him and everybody associated with this conference to denounce this video and affirm that violence has no place in our society."