A fake video of President Donald Trump stabbing and shooting journalists, political opponents and Black Lives Matter movement figures was played at an event for his supporters at his Miami resort last week, the New York Times reported Sunday. Trump was not present, it said.
Why it matters: Per the NYT, the fact that event organizers American Priority confirmed to the Times that the video was shown at the conference at the Trump National Doral demonstrates how "Trump’s anti-media language has influenced his supporters and bled into their own propaganda."
- Trump has been accused previously of inciting violence against the media by labeling them the "enemy of the people" and using other divisive rhetoric.
- CNN, one of the news outlets reportedly targeted in the video, noted in a tweet this was not the first time that Trump supporters had "promoted violence against the media."
The big picture: The White House Correspondents Association also called on the president to denounce the video — which reportedly shows Trump’s head superimposed on a man who goes for his critics or the logos of news organizations displayed on bodies inside the “Church of Fake News," in an apparent parody of the 2014 movie "Kingsman: The Secret Service."
- The video includes the logo for Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign, per the Times.
- Other targets included the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), 2020 candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, and Trump's 2016 Democratic presidential rival Hillary Clinton, the Times reports.
What they're saying: A person close to the president's son Donald Trump Jr. and former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who were scheduled to appear at the 3-day event, said "they did not see the video at the conference," the NYT said.
- Trump campaign spokesman told the Times he didn't know about the video, but he added: "That video was not produced by the campaign, and we do not condone violence."
- American Priority told the NYT the video was shown in a "meme exhibit" at the event and that the group was investigating how it came to be shown.
"Content was submitted by third parties and was not associated with or endorsed by the conference in any official capacity. American Priority rejects all political violence and aims to promote a healthy dialogue about the preservation of free speech. This matter is under review."— American Priority event organizer Alex Phillips to statement to the NYT
