A fake video of President Donald Trump stabbing and shooting journalists, political opponents and Black Lives Matter movement figures was played at an event for his supporters at his Miami resort last week, the New York Times reported Sunday. Trump was not present, it said.

Why it matters: Per the NYT, the fact that event organizers American Priority confirmed to the Times that the video was shown at the conference at the Trump National Doral demonstrates how "Trump’s anti-media language has influenced his supporters and bled into their own propaganda."