White House hires new director of African American outreach

The White House Office of Public Liaison has hired Nicole Frazier, Sen. Cory Gardner's regional director, as the new head of African American outreach, three sources familiar with the hire told Axios.

Why it matters: The position has been vacant for a few months and was a top priority for the administration as it ramps up President Trump's re-election efforts, including plans to boost Trump’s 2020 support among African Americans, one of the sources said.