White House urges public to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people

The White House's coronavirus task force announced tougher guidelines on Monday to help slow the spread of the disease, including limiting social gatherings of more than 10 people.

Why it matters: The tougher guidelines, which will be in place for at least a 15-day period, come as the number of reported cases in the U.S. has surpassed 4,000. President Trump said the new guidance could be the "new normal" in the U.S. until July or August.

Details ... Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus coordinator, recommended the following measures during a press briefing on Monday:

If someone within your household is infected with the virus, everyone else within the home should also self-quarantine.

Avoid nonessential travel.

Avoid eating or drinking in bars and public food courts.

What Trump is saying:

During the briefing, Trump said he does not currently plan to announce a national quarantine, but those could apply to certain coronavirus hotspots.

Trump conceded that the U.S. may be headed for an economic recession, but added: "we're not thinking in terms of recession, we're thinking in terms of the virus," calling it an "invisible enemy."

Amid increasing pressure on the airline industry, Trump said the administration will "back the airlines 100%." He did not offer specifics on how they will do that.

Trump signaled that he's open to changes to the House coronavirus package that he previously endorsed. He said Senate Republicans "may make" the House bill "even better... only enhance it." He added there may be further negotiations.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.