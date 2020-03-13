2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi says House will pass coronavirus relief deal

Axios

Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that a sweeping coronavirus relief package is set to pass the House, but did not mention any deals with Republicans or the White House.

Why it matters: Pelosi had been working with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Securing the White House's backing would have been a critical first step in clearing a legislative logjam that could allow Congress to move forward despite intense partisan gridlock.

  • It'll head to the Senate next week. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cancelled the chamber's planned recess in order to take up the package, though McConnell had derided House Democrats' first stab at coronavirus legislation as an "ideological wishlist."

Details: The package seeks to address many of everyday Americans' concerns as businesses and schools continue to shut down amid the outbreak. It includes:

  • Free coronavirus testing for everyone who needs a test, including the uninsured.
  • Two weeks of guaranteed paid sick leave, as well as increased family leave.
  • Increased support for unemployment benefits.
  • Works to strengthen programs that provide school lunches for students who rely on them.
  • A bump in Medicaid funding.

Pelosi said in a letter to colleagues last night that once they pass this bill, the House will then get to work on a third emergency response package to further address "the health, economic security and well-being of the American people."

Axios

Senate cancels recess to work on coronavirus legislation

Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Thursday that the Senate will cancel its planned recess and remain in session next week as Congress attempts to pass legislation to mitigate the coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: McConnell previously called House Democrats' coronavirus proposal an "ideological wishlist," per The Hill. That package aimed to provide guaranteed paid sick leave for all workers, free coronavirus testing and a $1 billion infusion for unemployment insurance.

Go deeper: Congressional doctor predicts 70 million–150 million U.S. coronavirus cases

Mar 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Rebecca Falconer

Pelosi: New coronavirus relief package may be ready this week

Nancy Pelosi during a news conference on Capitol Hill last Thursday. Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told reporters Monday that a second economic relief package to combat the coronavirus outbreak could be introduced as soon as this week.

The big picture: The package, outlined by Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) Sunday, is an alternative plan to President Trump's economic proposal that would include a payroll tax cut and relief for hourly workers, which the top Democrats criticized for focusing on the stock market, rather than the outbreak.

Mar 10, 2020 - Health
Rebecca Falconer

Pelosi and Schumer call for paid sick leave for coronavirus patients

Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer at a news conference in the Capitol, May 15, 2019. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) urged the Trump administration to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus by stepping up workers' protections with a series of new measures.

Details: Pelosi and Schumer said in a joint statement the administration should introduce paid sick leave for those impacted by COVID-19, enable widespread and free coronavirus testing access, expand programs such as SNAP food stamps, and reimburse patients for noncovered costs related to the virus.

Mar 9, 2020 - Health