House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that a sweeping coronavirus relief package is set to pass the House, but did not mention any deals with Republicans or the White House.

Why it matters: Pelosi had been working with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Securing the White House's backing would have been a critical first step in clearing a legislative logjam that could allow Congress to move forward despite intense partisan gridlock.

It'll head to the Senate next week. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cancelled the chamber's planned recess in order to take up the package, though McConnell had derided House Democrats' first stab at coronavirus legislation as an "ideological wishlist."

Details: The package seeks to address many of everyday Americans' concerns as businesses and schools continue to shut down amid the outbreak. It includes:

Free coronavirus testing for everyone who needs a test, including the uninsured.

Two weeks of guaranteed paid sick leave, as well as increased family leave.

Increased support for unemployment benefits.

Works to strengthen programs that provide school lunches for students who rely on them.

A bump in Medicaid funding.

Pelosi said in a letter to colleagues last night that once they pass this bill, the House will then get to work on a third emergency response package to further address "the health, economic security and well-being of the American people."

