The intelligence whistleblower whose complaint on the Trump administration's dealings with Ukraine triggered an impeachment inquiry into the president is under federal protection because they fear for their safety, "60 Minutes" first reported.

Why it matters: The letter from the whistleblower's lawyer that the CBS News program first obtained outlining their concerns that the whistleblower may be identified. The lawyer specifically cites President Trump's demand to know who gave the whistleblower the information and states that a $50,000 "bounty" relating to information identifying them has been issued by "certain individuals."