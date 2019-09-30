The intelligence whistleblower whose complaint on the Trump administration's dealings with Ukraine triggered an impeachment inquiry into the president is under federal protection because they fear for their safety, "60 Minutes" first reported.
Why it matters: The letter from the whistleblower's lawyer that the CBS News program first obtained outlining their concerns that the whistleblower may be identified. The lawyer specifically cites President Trump's demand to know who gave the whistleblower the information and states that a $50,000 "bounty" relating to information identifying them has been issued by "certain individuals."
The big picture: Trump stepped up his days-long rhetoric against the whistleblower and House Democrats Sunday, declaring "I deserve to meet my accuser" and accusing House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff of treason.
What they're saying: Schiff said to "60 Minutes" in its special report on House Democrats' impeachment inquiry of Trump's demand to know who reported his call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, "It’s hard to describe how dangerous and loathsome that invitation to violence is."
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CBS journalist Scott Pelley that Trump phoned her early last week to say "there was nothing wrong" his conversation with Zelensky as calls for his impeachment grew among Democrats.
"It is wrong for a president to say that he wants you — another head of state — to create something negative about his possible political opponent to his own advantage, at the expense of our national security, his oath of office to the Constitution and the integrity of our elections."— House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's comments to "60 Minutes"
- House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told "60 Minutes," "The president did nothing in this phone call that's impeachable."
