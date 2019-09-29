Trump demands to meet whistleblower and accuses Adam Schiff of "treason"

The big picture: Trump's tweets largely echo comments he made at a private event last week, in which he was caught on tape saying that the whistleblower is "almost a spy" and suggesting that they and the White House sources they relied on may have committed treason.

A number of Trump's allies and most loyal defenders took to the Sunday talk shows to attack the whistleblower's credibility and accuse them of using "hearsay," as Sen. indsey Graham put it.

It's correct that the whistleblower was not present for the phone call in which Trump asked the president of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, but the summary of the call released by the White House largely corroborates the account detailed in the complaint.

In addition, both the Trump-appointed intelligence community inspector general and acting director of intelligence deemed the complaint to be credible. The acting DNI, Joseph Maguire, said in a hearing last week that the whistleblower "followed the law every step of the way" and "did the right thing."

As for House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, whom Trump is accusing of "treason," he has received criticism for paraphrasing Trump's phone call with the Ukrainian president during the same hearing.

Schiff has been tapped by Speaker Nancy Pelosi to lead House Democrats' impeachment investigation, which will largely center around Trump's alleged efforts to solicit election interference from Ukraine.

Go deeper: Schiff says House Intel has reached agreement for whistleblower testimony