"As Director Maguire promised during the hearing, that whistleblower will be allowed to come in and come in without a minder from the Justice Department or from the White House to tell the whistleblower what they can and cannot say. We'll get the unfiltered testimony of that whistleblower."

The big picture: The House Intelligence Committee has subpoenaed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and scheduled a series of hearings and depositions for this week, as Democrats move full steam ahead with a formal impeachment inquiry. Schiff also told NBC's "Meet the Press" that House Democrats will push for memos from Trump's calls with other world leaders besides the president of Ukraine, including Vladimir Putin.

Go deeper: Acting DNI Joseph Maguire says whistleblower "did the right thing"